August 2003: Current national team coach Murat Yakin celebrates with the Degen brothers, Marco Streller and Julio Hernan Rossi - in front of the eyes of current YB boss Christoph Spycher. It was the last time a team in the Super League strung together as many victories as Thun. Keystone

With a 2:1 win against Luzern on Saturday, FC Thun clinched the next three points on their way to the championship title. It was the promoted club's tenth win in a row. The record series draws closer.

Jan Arnet

Who can stop the Thun championship express? The Bernese Oberlanders have long since gone into a flow; after their tenth success in a row, Thun now have a 14-point lead over their rivals.

And the question arises as to whether any team in the Super League has ever managed to string together so many victories. The answer: Yes! In the 2003/04 season, FC Basel won all of its first 13 league games under Christian Gross. Without a draw in Aarau on matchday 14, the streak could even have been extended to 19 wins. FCB have won 16 in a row over the course of the season.

With its ten wins, Thun is already in second place and could close in on the FCB record with another three against St.Gallen on Thursday (20:30 live on blue Sport). The next opponents on the road to the record are YB and GC. If Thun wins all of these games, the promoted team would have the chance to become the sole record holder on March 21. This will be followed by an away game against FC Zurich.