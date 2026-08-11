FC Thun has signed a new player. The 19-year-old Italian Riccardo Braschi has transferred from Serie A club Fiorentina to the Swiss champions.

Braschi will be playing in front of these fans from now on

The forward signed a three-year contract with an option for an additional season, according to the Berner Oberländer. Braschi came up through all the youth ranks at AC Fiorentina.

Last season, the 1.90-meter-tall Italian made the leap to Fiorentina's first team. He made two appearances in Serie A and one in the Conference League.