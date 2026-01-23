FC Winterthur, the darling of all football romantics, was relegated after four years in the Super League. However, FCW's pricing policy for the new season in the Challenge League is turning heads.

FCW captain Remo Arnold says goodbye to the syrup curve after FC Winterthur's last match in the Super League.

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Winterthur has been relegated from the Super League after four years and yet has left the prices for many season tickets in the Challenge League unchanged.

The club justifies this with high demand and increased costs. Additional fees are sometimes charged for additional benefits such as advance booking rights.

Many fans are reacting angrily on social media. They criticize the high prices despite less attractive opponents and question the fan-friendliness of the measures.

In sporting terms, FC Winterthur was not very convincing in the past season. Only five wins in 38 league games with 100 goals conceded were achieved by the team from the Eulach.

In the popularity table, however, Winti is at the top for many football romantics. However, the ticket information published for the upcoming Challenge League season is displeasing to many FCW supporters, who complain about the club's pricing policy on social media.

The demand for season tickets at the Schützenwiese will be "high" despite relegation, the club writes, adding that some of the prices for individual tickets and season tickets have remained the same due to "high demand and increased costs".

The adjustments(you can find the most important information here) were met with criticism on Facebook and Instagram. Below is a selection:

Comments are predominantly negative

"Still CHF 430 for a season ticket in Sector C, even though we play in the Challenge League? I think that's absolutely exaggerated! 290 francs for the Bierkurve is okay, but I'm a bit disappointed by this. It's a real shame."

"But that's a bit of a stink ... Same price as in the Super League, but no more right of first refusal! Nevertheless, I'm going to extend my membership and of course I'm also an 8400 member, but somehow it feels like taking the piss and if it's not about promotion, I'll have to think about it for the season after next. The net in the C should also be gone ..."

"It's crazy, will this pricing policy work? I'd have to pay more than this season. Unfortunately, the limit has been exceeded."

"Zero down with the prices ... sorry, that's not possible ... instead of FCB, YB, FCZ etc. now Kriens, Ouchy, Yverdon etc... at the same price ... the high demand will probably soon be over ..."

"Is Marchesano that expensive?"

"Unchanged season ticket prices when you get to see teams like Stade Nyon or Rapperswil instead of FCB, YB or FCZ - a rather strange interpretation."

"Challenge League instead of Super League, same season ticket prices and you have to pay another 84 francs for the right to advance booking. That's a creative interpretation of fan loyalty. 👎🏽❤️"