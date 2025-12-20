Milos Malenovic will no longer work for FC Zurich. Keystone

FC Zurich is ending its collaboration with Head of Sport Milos Malenovic with immediate effect. This was announced by the club in a press release.

FC Zurich will no longer be working with Milos Malenovic in the near future. The city club, which parted ways with Malenovic as Head of Sport yesterday, left it open for the time being whether the 40-year-old would continue to work for FCZ in a "future non-executive role in a mandate relationship".

FCZ has now issued a press release stating that this collaboration will not come to fruition: "The talks about a possible external mandate have been definitively and conclusively ended," it says.

FCZ also clearly states: "Milos Malenovic has been relieved of all functions, duties, responsibilities and any powers of representation for FC Zurich with immediate effect."

FC Zurich does not wish to comment further on this matter, the statement continues.

