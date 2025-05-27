  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

With immediate effect FC Zurich apparently sacks coach Ricardo Moniz

Luca Betschart

27.5.2025

Ricardo Moniz is apparently no longer FCZ coach with immediate effect.
Ricardo Moniz is apparently no longer FCZ coach with immediate effect.
Picture: Keystone

As reported by "Blick", FC Zurich is drawing the consequences after a mixed season and is sacking coach Ricardo Moniz with immediate effect.

27.05.2025, 16:24

27.05.2025, 16:44

After missing out on the Championship Group and finishing 8th in the final Super League table, FC Zurich is apparently drawing the consequences. As reported by "Blick", coach Ricardo Moniz has been forced to resign after just over a year in charge.

However, those responsible around President Ancillo Canepa and Head of Sport Milos Malenovic recently emphasized that they were satisfied with the development under the Dutchman. "I value Ricardo as a very meticulous coach who can develop talent. It was right to continue working with him last season," said Malenovic in the club's own podcast.

However, the collaboration is now set to end immediately. In addition, assistant coach Alessandro Riedle is said to have handed in his notice. Official confirmation from FCZ is still pending.

More about FC Zurich

More Super League

Landmark Nations League games. This is why it is so important that the women's national team does not get relegated

Landmark Nations League gamesThis is why it is so important that the women's national team does not get relegated

Swiss squad. Portrait: Meriame Terchoun

Swiss squadPortrait: Meriame Terchoun

Reactions after horror drive in Liverpool. Jürgen Klopp:

Reactions after horror drive in LiverpoolJürgen Klopp: "We are shocked and devastated"

Transfer ticker. Augsburg draws purchase option for Zesiger - Rieder leaves Stuttgart

Transfer tickerAugsburg draws purchase option for Zesiger - Rieder leaves Stuttgart

Everything about the barrage clash. GC's lousy Cornaredo record and Aarau captain Jäckle as Mister Barrage

Everything about the barrage clashGC's lousy Cornaredo record and Aarau captain Jäckle as Mister Barrage