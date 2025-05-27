Ricardo Moniz is apparently no longer FCZ coach with immediate effect. Picture: Keystone

As reported by "Blick", FC Zurich is drawing the consequences after a mixed season and is sacking coach Ricardo Moniz with immediate effect.

Luca Betschart

After missing out on the Championship Group and finishing 8th in the final Super League table, FC Zurich is apparently drawing the consequences. As reported by "Blick", coach Ricardo Moniz has been forced to resign after just over a year in charge.

However, those responsible around President Ancillo Canepa and Head of Sport Milos Malenovic recently emphasized that they were satisfied with the development under the Dutchman. "I value Ricardo as a very meticulous coach who can develop talent. It was right to continue working with him last season," said Malenovic in the club's own podcast.

However, the collaboration is now set to end immediately. In addition, assistant coach Alessandro Riedle is said to have handed in his notice. Official confirmation from FCZ is still pending.

