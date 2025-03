Junior Ligue will remain with FCZ beyond 2028 Keystone

FC Zurich has tied its most promising talent Calixte "Junior" League to the club for the long term.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Superliga club has extended the contract with the 19-year-old home-grown talent ahead of schedule by a further two years until summer 2030.

Ligue was successfully converted from striker to central defender this season and is one of the undisputed regulars in the fanion team in this position. Born in Zurich, he has already made 27 international appearances for the Swiss youth teams.