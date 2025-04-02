Championship round in sight: FCZ coach Ricardo Moniz sets the direction Keystone

On Wednesday, FC Zurich will have the chance to put a decisive distance between themselves and rivals Lausanne-Sport in the battle for a place in the Champions League.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Three days after the 2:1 victory in the derby at Grasshoppers, the fourth win from the last five games, FCZ could consolidate its place in the top six with another success. Lausanne-Sport would then be eight points behind with three games remaining until the league is split in two. St. Gallen, currently eighth, would have to win in Lucerne on Thursday to stay six points clear of FCZ.

Although Lausanne-Sport have won two of their last three matches against Zurich and coach Ludovic Magnin has only lost one of his five games against his former club since his involuntary departure in 2020, there is little else to say in favour of the Vaud side, who have to cope with the significant loss of top scorer Alvyn Sanches.

The Cup semi-finalists won just one game in March; the 2-0 win in St. Gallen on March 15 was their only away win in 2025 and only their third of the season. Lausanne's last away win at FCZ dates back to March 2014. For its part, Zurich has found its stride after cutting its squad in the winter and has taken some time to do so.

Winterthur's 16th attempt

In the second game of the day, bottom-placed Winterthur made their 16th attempt at their first away win of the season. Coach Uli Forte's team are guests at FC Sion.

Winterthur could urgently need points in the fight against direct relegation. Recent defeats against Basel, Lugano and Yverdon have dashed hopes of a turnaround. After 29 of the 38 rounds, Winterthur are seven points off the bottom of the table. Grasshoppers, who are the closest team still within reach, face FC Basel on Thursday.