Philippe Kény scored the winner for FCZ and thus redeemed the entire team that had been criticized Keystone

FC Zurich ends its negative streak with a final spurt against FC Luzern. In the final quarter of an hour, it turned a 0:2 into a 3:2 in the fourth game under interim coach Dennis Hediger.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After five defeats in a row, FCZ unexpectedly avoided a sixth defeat, which would have been a negative record in the club's Super League history. Up until the 70th minute, even FCZ fans had to be very optimistic to bet on the hosts scoring. Not only were they 2-0 down, they were also doing very little in attack.

Then came the 71st minute and Lucerne's Taisei Abe hit Steven Zuber above the ankle while trying to clear the ball in his own penalty area. The result was a penalty for FCZ and a red card for the hapless Japanese player. Above all, however, it was the turning point in this match. Jahnoah Markelo converted the penalty (75') and set up the 2:2 with a cross to Matthias Phaeton, who finished excellently on the volley (79').

The chase to catch up was crowned in stoppage time when Philipp Kény was awarded a penalty, which he scored himself to make it 3:2. FCZ's luck was only made worse by the fact that the penalty had been ruled offside and only the video referee intervened to correct it. "The team showed that it's alive. We showed morale, even if not everything is perfect yet," FCZ captain Yanick Brecher told "blue".

Luzern can be accused of not doing enough to decide the game after going 2-0 up. By the break, everything had gone the Central Swiss side's way. They were awarded a penalty after just 20 seconds, which Matteo Di Giusto converted. Shortly before the break, the midfielder scored his twelfth goal of the season with the final pass from Julian von Moos to make it 2:0.

Telegram:

Zurich - Lucerne 3:2 (0:2)

SR Piccolo. - Goals: 2. Di Giusto (penalty) 0:1. 43. von Moos (Di Giusto) 0:2. 75. Markelo (penalty) 1:2. 79. Phaëton (Markelo) 2:2. 92. Kény (penalty) 3:2.

Zurich: Brecher; Kamberi, Vujevic (63. Reichmuth), Gómez, Rodic (46. Comenencia); Tsawa (84. Reverson), Palacio, Krasniqi (61. Phaëton); Perea (46. Markelo), Kény, Zuber.

Luzern: Loretz; Dorn, Knezevic, Bajrami (93rd Villiger), Freimann; Abe; Kabwit (46th Ottiger), Lucas Ferreira (76th Ciganiks), Owusu; Di Giusto, von Moos (77th Grbic).

Remarks: 74th red card against Abe (rough foul). Cautions: 27th Abe, 39th Knezevic, 44th Rodic, 60th Freimann, 60th Markelo, 86th Reichmuth, 91st Ciganiks.