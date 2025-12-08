Sven Hotz, the former president of FC Zurich, passed away on Sunday evening at the age of 96. This was announced by his former club on Monday.

Luca Betschart

Former FCZ president Sven Hotz passed away on Sunday evening at the age of 96 after a long illness. Hotz left his mark on FCZ - whether as a player, board member or president. From 1944 to 1964, he played for the juniors and the second team. From 1958, he was a board member for seven years and finally became president of the club for 20 years in 1986. During his time in office, FCZ celebrated two cup victories (2000 and 2005) and a championship title in 2006. In addition to his work in football, Hotz, who trained as a bricklayer, was also a real estate developer.

"I am deeply saddened to inform you that our former president Sven Hotz passed away yesterday evening. It is comforting for all of us that Sven was allowed to pass away peacefully after a long illness. We would like to express our deepest sympathy to Sven's family," successor Ancillo Canepa was quoted as saying in a statement on the club's website. "We will miss Sven Hotz in our thoughts and will ensure that his life's work continues. And thank you for everything you have done for FCZ!"