Ricardo Moniz is no longer FCZ coach with immediate effect. Picture: Keystone

FC Zurich has dismissed coach Ricardo Moniz. The decision comes in response to a disappointing season.

Luca Betschart

Moniz took over on an interim basis on April 22, 2024, after assistant coaches Murat Ural and Umberto Romano were dismissed. He was previously employed by FCZ as U21 coach. Just over a month later, after three wins in the first four games, Moniz was given a contract until 2026.

The season got off to a good start. After 14 rounds, FCZ led the Super League standings. In the next 19 games, however, the Zurich club only picked up 21 points, which is why they were relegated. As a result, they missed out on their goal of playing in Europe next season. In the end, they finished 7th in the table. After the last game of the season, a 2:3 in Yverdon, Moniz said: "Of course I'll be back, my contract runs for another year". Now, however, those responsible have pulled the ripcord.

𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐚̈𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐢𝐦 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐛 𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐅𝐂 𝐙𝐮̈𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐡



Die sportliche Führung des FC Zürich hat anlässlich eines Meetings am heutigen Dienstag entschieden, sich von Cheftrainer Ricardo Moniz zu trennen. Der 60-jährige Niederländer kam im Oktober 2023… pic.twitter.com/qMraisjJ3q — FC Zürich (@fc_zuerich) May 27, 2025

Moniz has polarized. As meticulous a worker as he is, he was sometimes rough with the players. This led to one or two headlines. For example, Labinot Bajrami's father threw an umbrella at Moniz in the cup match against Zug on August 18, 2024, after his son had been substituted after just 18 minutes of play. Even die-hard FCZ fans had trouble with Moniz's manner, who often didn't mince his words. Recently, however, he has shown a different, calmer side.

Further changes to the staff

Assistant coach Alessandro Riedle will also be leaving FCZ. The contract with the 33-year-old German was terminated by mutual agreement, according to FCZ. In his place, the current U21 coach Dennis Hediger will be promoted to assistant coach of the first team.

Burim Kukeli will take over as head coach of the U21 team. The 41-year-old already played for FCZ as an active player from 2012 to 2017 and played 100 competitive matches during this time. He launched his coaching career in 2020 as assistant coach at SC Kriens. He held the same position at FC Wil 1900, FC Sion and Grasshopper Club Zürich. He became head coach of GC U21 in spring 2023.

