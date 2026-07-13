FC Zurich has signed forward Kevin Spadanuda. The 29-year-old comes from FC Lucerne and has signed a two-year contract through 2028, according to the club.

Already familiar with Letzigrund: Kevin Spadanuda, pictured here last April in a Lucerne jersey, leaves the field with his daughter in front of the Lucerne fans after the away game against GC

Spadanuda spent most of his youth career in the FC Aarau youth system. He made his first-team debut for the Aargau-based club in August 2019 and recorded 46 points in 98 competitive matches. In the summer of 2022, Spadanuda moved to Ajaccio in France, where he made 22 appearances in Ligue 1. From 2023 to 2026, he played for FC Lucerne and appeared in 75 Super League matches.