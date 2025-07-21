The controversial Frenchman Benjamin Mendy is history at FCZ after just over five months Keystone

Zurich's experiment with the fallen French world champion Benjamin Mendy ends prematurely after less than half a year.

Keystone-SDA SDA

As FCZ announced on Monday, the contract with the 31-year-old full-back, which was due to run until 2026, has been terminated "by mutual agreement".

Mendy is leaving the club with immediate effect. The club wishes him "all the best for his private and sporting future", FCZ announced in a brief, 38-word letter. After just over five months and eight unconvincing appearances, the unfortunate chapter of the 2018 world champion is now closed.

Mendy's signing had triggered numerous negative reactions in February. The former Manchester City player was arrested in 2021 for alleged sexual offenses and spent several months in custody. Two years later, he was acquitted after two trials. However, the accusation of a questionable attitude towards women remained, especially as Mendy never commented on it publicly.

At the time of the signing, FC Zurich had boasted of a supposed transfer coup. "We are naturally very pleased and also a little proud that we were able to sign such a top-class player. He will be an important support for our young players in particular," explained club president Ancillo Canepa.

Surprised by the negative response, Canepa subsequently showed understanding for the criticism and sought a dialog with the fans. Nevertheless, Mendy did not gain acceptance - and not just because of his poor sporting performances.