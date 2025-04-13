FC Zurich go down 4-0 against FC Basel and must tremble until the last round to qualify for the Top 6. What the direct participants and expert Zubi say about the performance in the classic.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Zurich suffered a heavy 4-0 home defeat against FC Basel and failed to secure their place in the top 6 of the Super League table ahead of time.

Bledian Krasniqi and Yanick Brecher had clear words after the final whistle and were particularly dissatisfied with their own performance in the second half.

On Easter Monday, FCZ face "a big game" when they travel to YB, as expert Pascal Zuberbühler also emphasizes. Show more

FC Zurich are bottom of the league on matchday 32 of the Super League, losing 4-0 to FC Basel in the classic and thus missing out on early qualification for the Championship Group of the top six teams in the league.

On the contrary: St. Gallen could move to within one point of FCZ with a win on Sunday and challenge Ricardo Moniz's team for sixth place once again. FCZ will face YB away from home on Easter Monday in the last remaining round before the division.

"A huge game"

"I'm excited, it's a really tough game," said blue Sport expert Pascal Zuberbühler in the studio. "It could have turned out differently. Zurich were great at the start of the game. Then they had to pay a brutal price. How Moniz manages that now will be very interesting."

From Zurich's point of view, the defeat against FCB should be chopped off as quickly as possible. "I wouldn't show many more pictures of this match. When you get to the training ground and the coach starts tearing apart those goals conceded - you don't want to see that again. But there will certainly be a few more conversations," says Zubi.

Like Zubi, Bledian Krasniqi also mentions the good FCZ start in the post-match interview. "We started well, had a few good chances. They didn't go in. Then every chance from Basel became dangerous, our body language was no longer good. We just let it happen. That's not acceptable," said the 23-year-old in no uncertain terms. "If everyone lets up one percent, then Basel are strong enough to punish you."

Meanwhile, captain Yanick Brecher shows understanding for the frustration of the FCZ fans. "The whistles from the crowd are absolutely justified after such a second half. After such a result, there were still goals disallowed. What we have to blame ourselves for is not scoring in the first ten minutes. After that, our defending was desolate."

And so the showdown in Bern awaits on matchday 33. "That's still a long way off at the moment. We first need a few hours, days and nights to work through what happened today," says Brecher about the landmark clash with YB, adding: "It's certainly an advantage that we have an extremely long week. We don't play until Easter Monday. We have plenty of time to analyze the opponent and see what we want to bring to the pitch."

The highlights of the classic between Zurich and Basel

More voices on the classic