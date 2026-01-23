Petar Aleksandrov played in 133 games for FC Aarau, was the hero of the 1993 championship victory, and has been part of the FCA staff since 2018. Now he’s been demoted—and is bitterly disappointed.

Here's what it's all about After eight years, Petar Aleksandrov is no longer part of the FC Aarau professional team's staff. The club legend is not allowed on the practice field or in the locker room or on the field on game days.

The 63-year-old says he is deeply disappointed and that he was not told the reasons for his demotion.

Sports Director Elsad Zverotic explained that the decision was based on the fact that Aleksandrov's responsibilities no longer matched the desired job profile. Summary created with

It’s an unusual sight on Friday evening at Brügglifeld. While FC Aarau secures its first win of the season against Stade Nyonnais, Petar Aleksandrov—who has been the FCA’s striker coach since 2018—is sitting in the stands rather than on the bench.

During halftime, Aarau President Sandro Burki told blue Sport that Aleksandrov is no longer part of the staff. “But he’s staying with FC Aarau and is still employed by us,” said Burki. This is to be announced in due course. However, as of today, that has not yet happened.

The 63-year-old Bulgarian, who led Aarau to a sensational championship title in 1993 with 19 goals and is an absolute club legend, is now featured in “Aargauer Zeitung”—and he doesn’t mince words: “I’m very sad and disappointed. I just don’t understand how it could have come to this, and it’s keeping me up at night.” He said he hasn’t been told the reasons for his demotion.

Just before the season started, there was a loud bang

According to the *Aargauer Zeitung*, in the spring of 2026, sports director Elsad Zverotic informed Aleksandrov that he was no longer welcome on the field during training sessions. Shortly before the start of the season, tensions flared up again following a conversation with Burki and head coach Brunello Iacopetta. Now, Aleksandrov is barred from entering either the locker room or the field at Brügglifeld on game days.

“Our visions for future collaboration within the staff were no longer aligned,” explains FCA sporting director Elsad Zverotic. The decision to remove Aleksandrov from the professional team was the result of an analysis conducted over the summer by the club’s management and the coach.

June 2019: Petar Aleksandrov consoles Elsad Zverotic after losing the penalty shootout in the legendary playoff showdown against Xamax, when Aarau squandered a 4-0 lead from the first leg. KEYSTONE

Zverotic praises Aleksandrov for his many years of service to FC Aarau. “It’s not a question of satisfaction. The tasks that Petar can take on no longer fit the desired job profile for a staff member.” There were no interpersonal issues with head coach Iacopetta.

Club legend to remain with the team

It remains to be seen what the future holds in Aarau for the man who regularly sent the Brügglifeld into a frenzy in the 1990s with his iconic white headband. President Burki is apparently now personally looking for a new role for the club legend.

The next step is to determine what form of involvement would be beneficial for both parties. The FCA cannot and does not want to simply banish a figure with whom fans identify—such as Aleksandrov, who also collected donations for the “pro” committee during the last referendum on the new stadium—from Brügglifeld.

04:10 Aarau – Stade Nyonnais 2:1 Challenge League | 3. Runde | Saison 26/27