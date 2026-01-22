FCB defender Flavius Daniliuc will face old acquaintances tonight in the Europa League clash in Salzburg. "It will be emotional and beautiful," the Austrian tells blue News ahead of the game.

Michael Wegmann

Tonight(9pm on blue Sport) FC Basel face Red Bull Salzburg in a European showdown in Salzburg. It will be a special affair for defensive boss Flavius Daniliuc in particular. The Austrian played the first half of 2024 in the city of Mozart on loan from Nice.

"It will be a special game. In my six months there, I felt very comfortable and, thanks to my time in Salzburg, I was also able to travel to the European Championship with Austria. It will be emotional because I know a lot of people. It will be nice because I know the stadium and the atmosphere," said the 24-year-old.

He left Salzburg with good feelings after his six-month loan, he says, "and yet I know that three points are a must for us to still have a chance of progressing in the Europa League."

RB Salzburg vs FC Basel: today at 21:00 on blue TV

A lot will also depend on him on Thursday evening as to whether FCB return from Austria with a three-pointer. The Viennese with Romanian roots, who joined FC Basel this summer, has made an immediate impression. Under Ludovic Magnin, Daniliuc is the defensive leader and for many experts already the best central defender in the league.

He himself feels right at home in Basel. And Daniliuc, who trained as a footballer at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich and has already played in Italy and France at the age of just 24, would like to stay longer: "I still have a lot of potential for development and FC Basel is helping me with that."

FCB will be happy to hear that.