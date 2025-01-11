"We had to go to the limit" FCB boss Degen reveals: this is how Shaqiri's return really happened

In the football talk Heimspiel, FCB president David Degen reveals how the return of Xherdan Shaqiri came about and praises the exceptional player to the skies.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you In August, FC Basel landed a transfer coup with the return of Xherdan Shaqiri.

In the football talk Heimspiel, David Degen explains how the transfer came about despite financial hurdles. "We had to go to the limit," admits Degen.

Almost five months after signing, the FCB president has only words of praise for the returnee: "Shaq has taken on the role he has to play right from the start." Show more

On August 16, FC Basel surprised Swiss football fans with a transfer coup. Xherdan Shaqiri returns from the USA to his struggling home club and breathes new life into it and its surroundings. The euphoric reception around St. Jakob-Park just three days later proves this.

However, the fact that the transfer coup came about at all is anything but a matter of course. "I've always said that a return is difficult. I still stand by that," emphasizes David Degen in the football talk Heimspiel.

Because Shaqiri's return also entails financial risks in particular, it is clear to the FCB president: "If it is to happen, then it has to be someone who not only makes us better as a footballer, but above all as a person and in terms of character."

Secret negotiations

Negotiations got underway shortly after the national team's European Championship exit in July. "We first had contact with the consultant a week after the European Championships," reveals Degen. "Then things took their course. We met with his advisors a few times - including in the box at FC Basel. If you do it right, nobody sees it."

Shortly afterwards, the first meeting with Shaqiri himself followed, who was on vacation in Switzerland at the time. "We met Shaq in the office of his agency. Then we exchanged everything and it was clear to Shaq: when he comes back, he wants to try again. Because firstly, he's giving up money and secondly, he can't come back in a deckchair. That doesn't work - especially not with his career and his track record."

After this conversation, it is clear to Degen and FCB: "We want to make it happen. It will be tough and hard with the finances, we had to go to the limit. But in the end, Shaq, the agency and we wanted it. That's why it worked out."

"Shaqiri is an incredibly important person"

However, the recall was not only met with enthusiasm, but also raised doubts among some experts. "I was a little skeptical at first," admits Pascal Zuberbühler. Today, however, the blue Sport expert can say: "This transfer was hugely important for the environment in Basel - and it has also made a big impact."

Shaqiri also deserves the recognition of his club president. "Shaq has taken on the role he has to from the start. It's difficult for him to put on this shirt - because of the expectations and the pressure," says Degen and makes it clear: "He's an incredibly important person - in the club and for the team. The players stick by him."

