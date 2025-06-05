It is quite possible that FCB boss David Degen and coach Ludovic Magnin will soon be seeing more of each other: The Lausanne coach is considered the preferred candidate as Celestini's successor. KEYSTONE

blue Sport found out: Ludovic Magnin is the preferred candidate as the new FCB coach. FC Basel has not even announced the departure of coach Fabio Celestini yet, but things could happen quickly.

Michael Wegmann

According to information from blue Sport, Ludovic Magnin is the FCB management's preferred candidate as the new coach. And Magnin is also said to be ready for a move to the Rheinknie and willing to follow in the footsteps of double-winning coach Fabio Celestini.

It would not be a bad time for the 46-year-old to leave FC Lausanne Sport. Born in Lausanne, he has done a great job in his home country over the past three seasons and achieved all his goals: in his first year, he led the club back from the Challenge League to the Super League. In the second year, he kept them in the league. And this season, he even surpassed the target with 5th place and qualification for Europe.

Magnin stands for attractive, attacking football

He also played an attractive, attacking style of football that delighted experts and fans alike. What's more, according to Blick, Lausanne's owner Ineos has apparently announced another austerity program for the new season.

Magnin is regarded as a great promoter of talent (most recently he brought Alvyn Sanches into the national team), he is charismatic, direct and sometimes impulsive. Character traits that also apply to FCB boss David Degen. Will it work between the two? They should know best themselves. Degen and Magnin know each other well, as they once played together for the national team.

Magnin still has a contract in Lausanne until 2026

But nothing is fixed yet. FCB have not even announced Celestini's departure. This is likely due to the fact that Celestini's personnel has not yet been settled. Magnin also still has a current contract with Lausanne until the summer of 2026. blue Sport was unable to reach Magnin.

The name Davide Ancelotti has also been bandied about as a candidate recently. For the Tages Anzeiger newspaper, the 35-year-old son of starting coach Carlo is even considered the favorite to succeed Celestini. Davide Ancelotti has spent the last few years as assistant coach to his father at Real Madrid, Bayern, Napoli and Everton and has never been head coach before.

Magnin to FC Basel? It's not that far yet. But it could happen quickly.

