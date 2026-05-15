Last week, David Degen announced in an interview with blue Sport that a new scouting team with a technical director will take care of transfers at FC Basel this summer. FCB also announced the names on Tuesday: Andreas Herrmann will be hired as technical director, Marko Filipovic as chief scout and Dennis Hofmann as scout.

"With these three additions, the club hopes to take a further step towards professionalization and innovation in this area, which is important for the sporting future," FCB wrote in a statement. It remains to be seen if and when the successor to the departed Head of Sport Daniel Stucki will be presented.

Andreas Herrmann worked for Manchester United for many years, most recently as Head of Emerging Talent. During his time at the English record champions, he worked in various scouting areas - from youth to the first team. At FCB, Herrmann will take over operational responsibility for scouting, recruiting, negotiations and agent management as Technical Director with immediate effect.

He will be supported by Marko Filipovic, who is also moving from Manchester United to Basel and taking on the role of chief scout at FCB. Dennis Hofmann joins FCB from Eintracht Frankfurt and will work as a scout in future.