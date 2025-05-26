FC Basel have exercised their option to buy Philip Otele and are taking him on permanently. The Nigerian attacker has signed a contract until the summer of 2028. Otele moved to the Rheinknie from Al Wahda SCC in mid-January and impressed with nine goals and five assists in 29 appearances.

However, the decision was made to exercise the purchase option for two other loan players: Joe Mendes (SC Braga) and Romário Baró (FC Porto) are leaving Basel after one year.

The situation with Metinho is still unclear. Basel would like to acquire the 22-year-old midfielder, but negotiations with his home club Troyes are still ongoing. There is no purchase option following the end of the loan deal.

✍️🆕 𝘿𝙚𝙧 𝙁𝘾 𝘽𝙖𝙨𝙚𝙡 𝟭𝟴𝟵𝟯 𝙯𝙞𝙚𝙝𝙩 𝙙𝙞𝙚 𝙆𝙖𝙪𝙛𝙤𝙥𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙗𝙚𝙞 𝙋𝙝𝙞𝙡𝙞𝙥 𝙊𝙩𝙚𝙡𝙚



