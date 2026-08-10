Following the victory over FC Thun, the FCB coach clashed with journalists at the press conference. He felt he was not being treated with respect and criticized the media coverage.

Here's what it's all about Stephan Lichtsteiner leads FCB to its second win of the season.

After the press conference, the FCB coach is asked about the atmosphere at the club.

After that, Lichtsteiner criticizes the journalists. Summary created with

FCB has reason to celebrate. The 21-time Swiss champions posted a strong 4-2 victory over Thun at the Joggeli. It was the Bebbi’s most convincing performance yet. “The team executed the game plan superbly,” said coach Stephan Lichtsteiner after the game.

At the press conference, Lichtsteiner is asked about the atmosphere within the club. A journalist wants to know if the atmosphere at the club has improved again following the victory over the reigning champions. He had previously spoken of “a negative mood” at the club.

Lichtsteiner replies: “I don’t know. You’ll have to tell me. A lot of it comes from your side.” The former Swiss national team captain criticizes the negative coverage and feels there is a lack of respect.

A lot of effort, little output

“I respect you all, I’m punctual, and I try to go the extra mile and set aside plenty of time for one-on-one conversations.” Lichtsteiner speaks of “sparse” media coverage. He says it’s designed to “bring negativity to this club.” For him personally, that’s fine, but “the club and the young players don’t deserve that.”

The FCB coach then confronts him directly: “Specifically, the way you write is causing a lot of turmoil within the club—and so is the way you show me no respect by failing to honor our agreements. I want to change that in the future; I just wanted to let you know that.”

First the Cup, then the big match against Barça

No sooner said than done: Lichtsteiner has opted for a no-holds-barred approach to communication and public discourse—apparently to protect the club and its players.

His team will travel this coming Saturday, one day before the highly anticipated friendly against the mighty FC Barcelona, to play a Cup match in the Jura. Awaiting them there is FC Courtételle, which was coached until this summer by former FCB player François Marque.