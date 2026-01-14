Was the winter break too short for Christmas fat? Coach Ludovic Magnin talks about fines for being overweight at FC Basel, reveals his fighting weight as a player and coach and remembers Ailton. "After the vacations, he was no longer the ball lightning, but just the ball."

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Basel imposes fines for being overweight after the winter break, but this time no player returned overweight - probably also because of the short break.

Each player has an individual fighting weight, which is crucial for performance and fitness. In an interview with blue Sport, coach Ludovic Magnin emphasizes the importance of weight control in modern football.

Magnin also remembers former team-mate Ailton, who often returned from vacation late and significantly overweight. Show more

Ludovic Magnin, does FCB have a list of penalties for being overweight after the Christmas break?

Ludovic Magnin: There are penalties for being overweight. We can determine the amount of the fine depending on the excess weight.

How many players had to pay after the Christmas break?

Nobody. Nobody came back overweight. But the break was also much shorter than usual. With such a short break, despite Christmas and New Year, you'd have to seriously overdo it to come back overweight.

Every player has their ideal weight ...

... Yes, we have every player's ideal fighting weight. My fighting weight as a Bundesliga player, for example, was 79 kilos, and at the end of my career at FC Zurich it was 82 kilos. You notice these three kilos in the intensity, in the runs, in the maximum speed. From that point of view, weight is very important. A few years ago, Pep Guardiola was ridiculed because he was so tough when it came to players' weight. Now everyone knows why it was so important to him.

Where is your fighting weight now as a coach?

You don't want to know! (laughs) At the moment I'm afraid to stand on the scales.

So you don't know yourself?

It's in a range that I never wanted to get to. That's just the way it is. I've lost my ambition at the moment. I need to pay more attention to my diet and do more sport. I like food and the few hours of padel I play a week don't compensate for what I eat. That's the problem.

After a two-week break, the players should have returned to the same fitness level they had before?

Yes, it's generally said that you don't lose much in the first two weeks of the vacations and from the third week onwards, if you don't do anything, it slowly starts to go down. We had an intense period with 30 games before Christmas. That's why we decided that mental freshness is very important and that we should do as few compulsory sessions as possible over Christmas and New Year. We therefore gave the players the first week off completely and then they had to do three sessions during the remaining days - they could choose when. Our fitness coach was in contact with them. If he had noticed that a player wasn't doing anything, he would have called him and reminded him.

No Basel player came in overweight. You probably know other examples from your active career. After all, you also played with Ailton at Werder Bremen. How much did he have to pay?

(Laughs) I immediately thought of Ailton. But first you have to know that Ailton was never actually there at the start of training. He was always on vacation for a week or two longer. He always had an extra two weeks to eat. When he then returned to training, he was no longer the shot-stopper, but simply the ball. At some point, he became the bullet again. Everyone knew that he would rather pay a big penalty because he wanted to be happy in Brazil. In the end, the players, coaches, staff and sporting director didn't expect anything from him at the start of training. We knew he would come at some point during the preparation.

But Ailton still scored goals.

I think he scored 28 goals in the championship season. And speaking of nutrition: you have to know that there was also Coke or Fanta on the tables in Bremen back then. And of course Ailton hardly drank any water. Let's put it this way: his diet was certainly not to his advantage back then. But of course football wasn't as intense as it is today.

You might also be interested in this