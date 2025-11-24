FC Basel missed out on the desired away win against GC and have picked up just five points in their last five Super League games. Ludovic Magnin and the blue Sport experts Schürpf and Gygax are clear after the performance at the Letzigrund.

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Basel failed to draw 1-1 against GC and missed the opportunity to close the gap to the top of the table by three points after the Thun defeat.

The blue Sport experts Pascal Schürpf and Daniel Gygax agree: FCB are not living up to expectations at the moment.

Coach Ludovic Magnin also doesn't mince his words and makes it clear: "We need more from a team that wants to defend the title." Show more

Just one win and five points from the last five games - FC Basel are not really getting off the mark in the Super League. On Sunday, the Beebbi had to make do with a 1-1 draw at penultimate-placed GC, who are struggling with injuries and are unable to play from full strength.

"FC Basel should have won the game with their quality over the entire course of the match. Of course, the red card made it more difficult. But they still have much higher expectations. That's not good enough at all," blue Sport expert Pascal Schürpf makes clear. And Daniel Gygax adds: "The fact that Basel can't create many scoring chances against GC, who are second last and don't have a top team, would give me pause for thought," blue Sport expert Daniel Gygax clarifies.

"The competition never sleeps"

Ludovic Magnin also chooses clear words. "The first half was not Basel-like, not at our level. We had clear words at the break," said the FCB coach. Things did improve somewhat after the break. "But if you perform like that in the first half, you don't have to look left or right."

FCB also missed out on making up three points following the defeat of league leaders Thun. Is the title defense in danger? "We need more from a team that wants to defend the title. You can tell this is a new thing for us. The team is struggling with it at the moment," says Magnin, adding: "We don't need to beat around the bush. If we want to win games like this, we have to force it."

However, the Basel coach does not want to look too far ahead. "We have to take it game by game and not think too much. We have to score points, that's what counts in the end in football. Nothing else," said the 46-year-old, who is aware: "The competition doesn't sleep, the competition scores points and we don't score consistently enough."

