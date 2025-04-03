  1. Residential Customers
Complex operation FCB defender Van Breemen out for at least six months

SDA

3.4.2025 - 21:01

Finn van Breemen suffered an injury to his left inner meniscus while warming up in Winterthur at the end of March.
Picture: Keystone

FC Basel will no longer be able to call on Finn van Breemen this season.

Keystone-SDA

03.04.2025, 21:01

03.04.2025, 21:04

The knee injury suffered by the 22-year-old Dutch central defender on March 30 during the warm-up before the 2-0 win in Winterthur resulted in complex surgery on his left inner meniscus, as the club announced on Thursday ahead of the home game against Luzern.

He is expected to be out for at least six months, the FCB announced. The operation was carried out on Thursday. In addition to Van Breemen, second central defender Adrian Barisic is also expected to be out until May.

