FC Basel lose their first game in the league phase of the Europa League against SC Freiburg. The FCB players in the individual critique.

Jan Arnet

4 Goal Mirko Salvi

Poor pass to the outside before the 0:1 - he then has no chance with Osterhage's shot. At 0:2 he makes a miraculous save at first, but is exposed by the goal-line technology - the ball was actually just behind the line with its full circumference. In the 79th minute, however, he did make a strong save against Eggestein to prevent the 0:3.

4 Defense Keigo Tsunemoto

He repeatedly has to take on Manzambi, but defends strongly. Not much is possible going forward, however, and he gets caught out by the Freiburg defense time and time again. Shortly before the 0:2, the Japanese player was injured in a tackle, which is why FCB only had ten players on the pitch when they conceded the second goal - and the goal was promptly scored through his side.

4 Defense Adrian Leon Barišić

Barišić has the most ball actions of all Basel players with 80. The passing rate is also good. Unfortunately, the attacks launched from the back repeatedly fizzle out shortly after the midfield line. Couldn't prevent either the 0:1 or the 0:2, but blocked a very dangerous cross in the final phase. Otherwise the score would have been 0:3.

4 Defense Jonas Adjetey

Shows several strong blocks and repeatedly defends against the whirling Manzambi. He is a force in tackles and in the air, but at the crucial moment at 0-2 he is not close enough to Eggestein and therefore does not get into the header duel. He was replaced by Kevin Rüegg in the 84th minute.

4 Defense Dominik Schmid

Strong cross to Ajeti in the 2nd minute. Often involved in the build-up play - otherwise he can't make much of an impact.

3 Midfield Metinho

Annoys Freiburg with his constant pressing in the build-up. However, he is too insecure on the ball. Time and again he is unable to control the ball properly, as was the case before the 0:1 when Manzambi stole the ball from him, switched quickly and set up the first goal.

4 Midfield Leo Leroy

Neither stands out nor falls away. But it's not always the spectacular things that hit the mark. He proves this with his simple but clever one-two with Otele, who then scores an outstanding goal to make it 1-2.

3,5 Midfield Ibrahim Salah

Works hard at the back. Nothing works against the front. Had to come off after the 0:2 in the 58th minute.

4 Midfield Xherdan Shaqiri

Repeatedly pushes the quick transition play and tries to breathe life into the sleepy offense. Shortly before the break, the ball falls to him in the penalty area, but his shot is blocked. Shaqiri has had better games, not all of his passes are on target and his notorious set-pieces have also been more effective. Nevertheless, it is he who initiates the attack before Oteles scores in the 84th minute.

3,5 Midfield Junior Zé

Misses Basel's best chance up to the goal. He fails to beat Atubolu from point-blank range shortly before the break - he could have scored the all-important equalizer. After the 0:2, he has to make way for Agbonifo.

4 Storm Albian Ajeti

Almost gets Basel off to a lightning start in the 2nd minute, but fails to beat Atubolu with his head. Shortly before the break, he creates Basel's best chance of the game, but Junior Zé is unable to convert his pass from the best position. His effort is excellent, but unfortunately his colleagues do not set him up often enough. He was replaced by Broschinski in the 72nd minute.

Substitutes

4 Defense Nicolas Vouilloz

Comes on for Tsunemoto in the 58th minute. Makes no mistakes at the back, first as a full-back, then in the center.

5 Midfield Philip Otele

Came on as a substitute for Ibrahim Salah in the 58th minute and revitalized the Basel attack. In the 84th, after a quick one-two with Leroy, he curls the ball fantastically into the net to make it 1-2. In the 89th, he fails to beat a Freiburg block from the edge of the box - that was it!

3,5 Storm Jeremy Agbonifo

Came on for Junior Zé in the 58th minute. Remains pale.

Sturm Moritz Broschinski

Came on for Ajeti in the 72nd minute. Too short for an assessment.

Defense Kevin Rüegg

Came on for Adjetey in the 84th minute. Too short for a rating.

You might also be interested in