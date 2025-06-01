Due to a personal accident with an injured fan, FC Basel is canceling the official Cup celebration. Picture: Keystone

FC Basel has canceled the Cup celebration on Barfüsserplatz. The reason is an accident involving an FCB fan at Bern's Wankdorf train station. Initial information from the Bern cantonal police followed on Sunday evening.

Luca Betschart

The team had originally planned to show off the Cup trophy on the balcony of Papa' Joe's on Barfüsserplatz after their return from Bern at around 8.00 pm. But that doesn't happen. There was an accident at Wankdorf station and an FCB fan was seriously injured, the club announced on Instagram. In such moments, health is paramount, which is why the club decided to cancel the party on Barfüsserplatz.

As reported by "Blick", FCB head of media Remo Meister explains the reason for the cancellation to the fans on the Barfi balcony shortly before 8 pm. FCB boss David Degen also addresses the supporters: "Of course it hurts to cancel. But we all wish the injured fan a lot of strength from the bottom of our hearts."

Liebe FCB-Fans



Am Bahnhof Wankdorf gab es einen Personen-Unfall, bei dem ein FCB-Fan schwer verletzt wurde. In solchen Momenten steht die Gesundheit über allem, weshalb sich der Club dazu entschieden hat, die Feier auf dem Barfi-Balkon abzusagen. Kämpfe, lieber Fan!

Bern cantonal police informed

Shortly after 9 p.m., the Bern cantonal police are informed of the accident. "The emergency services found a seriously injured man at the scene, who was immediately attended to", according to a statement. "An ambulance team was immediately dispatched to provide further medical care and took the man to hospital in a critical condition. According to current information, the man was on the platform when, for reasons still to be clarified, he fell onto a track and was hit by an incoming train from Basel."

The railroad line between Bern and Olten was interrupted due to the accident on Sunday evening, as reported by SBB.

FC Basel and FC Biel played the 100th Cup Final in Bern's Wankdorf on Sunday afternoon. FC Basel won 4:1, making it the 14th Cup victory for FC Basel and the seventh double in the club's history. Basel last won the Cup in 2019.