Before the Servette game, David Degen gave his coach Stephan Lichtsteiner a job guarantee for next season on blue Sport. The FCB fans are not very enthusiastic about this and are venting their anger.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you FCB president David Degen publicly expresses his confidence in coach Stephan Lichtsteiner and guarantees that he will remain coach next season.

Many fans react critically to the statements on social media and recall lost key games and former coach Ludovic Magnin.

Despite the criticism, Basel celebrated a 3:1 win against Servette shortly after Degen's interview. It was Lichtsteiner's fourth success as FCB coach. Show more

Before the win against Servette, FCB president David Degen made a clear statement on blue Sport. "We are fully behind him," he said about coach Stephan Lichtsteiner. And even gave him a job guarantee: "We're definitely going into the new season with him."

The 43-year-old's statements caused displeasure among the fans. Some vent their anger on social media. "A laughing stock," wrote one user under the Instagram post from blue Sport. "Has Degen forgotten that he lost the three most important games?" asks one user. And another one venoms: "He should go straight away."

"Talk without end"

There are also many critics under blue Sport's Facebook post. "Talk without end", they say. Or: "The way Magnin's qualities were believed in? Not a credible statement for me." Former coach Ludovic Magnin is mentioned again and again: "Oh dear. Magnin has done better."

Among the critical comments, however, there are also some positive remarks: "Well said. We're all fully behind you," wrote one Facebook user. And someone on Instagram praised: "Clear words from the boss for once."

Weather statements polarize

For the most part, however, the comments are negative. Strikingly, many fans make fun of Lichtsteiner's statements from last week, when he said after the defeat in St. Gallen that it was too warm.

After all: After Degen's job guarantee for Lichtsteiner, he celebrates his fourth win as FCB coach. Basel win 3:1 against Servette - balm for the recently wounded Bebbi soul.