Part of the Muttenzerkurve will remain closed at the next home game following the attack by FCB risk fans on FCZ supporters. FC Basel condemns the authorities' decision and intends to take legal action.

Last Saturday, high-risk FC Basel fans attacked FC Zurich supporters after FCB won 4-0 at Letzigrund.

The authorities announced on Wednesday morning: The lower part of the Muttenzerkurve will remain closed for the next home game against Yverdon and ticket sales must be stopped immediately.

A few hours after the penalty was announced, FCB vehemently opposed the decision. With such penalties, "absolutely condemnable individual cases like the one on Saturday evening in Zurich" could not be prevented.

The club criticizes the fact that the responsibility for misconduct by third parties is "completely" shifted to FCB. Show more

Following an attack by almost 50 high-risk FC Basel fans on FC Zurich supporters, the lower section of Basel's Muttenzerkurve will remain closed for the upcoming home match against Yverdon Sport. The Conference of Cantonal Justice and Police Directors (KKJPD) announced the sector closure on Wednesday morning.

FC Basel does not like the penalty. "FCB is vehemently opposed to such unconstitutional collective punishments and - despite the slightly reduced penalty in the form of a partial sector ban (Sector D-Parket remains closed, Sector D-Balcony open, ed.) - will take decisive legal action against it," the club wrote on Wednesday afternoon a few hours after the announcement of the sector ban.

In the statement, FCB emphasized that it condemns fan violence of any kind in the strongest possible terms. However, the club firmly rejects the collective punishment imposed from a legal, ethical and moral point of view. The cascade model would rely on "blanket criminalization of football fans, causal liability and collective punishment". For these reasons, this model is "not acceptable".

As the FCB writes, "absolutely condemnable individual cases such as the one on Saturday evening in Zurich" could not be prevented with such punishments. "The causal liability applied again in this case is offensive, because under Swiss law, fault is generally a prerequisite for establishing liability." According to FCB, there were no injuries during the riots, according to media reports.

The club criticizes the fact that the responsibility for misconduct by third parties is "completely" shifted to FCB. As a club, it has no influence on the behavior of individuals outside its stadium perimeter.

FC Basel wants to break new ground with the authorities

In addition to the partial sector ban, Basel must also accept an immediate ban on ticket sales for the Yverdon match. "FCB itself is suffering considerable financial damage as a result and the action of the violent individuals in Zurich is causing nothing but expense and annoyance for everyone involved."

In its letter, FCB demands "finally constructive cooperation with the authorities and the adoption of new ways of finding solutions in order to be able to consistently identify and punish violent individuals as part of the prosecution of individual offenders".

Despite the statement, FCB will have to play in front of fewer spectators than hoped on Monday evening against Yverdon. Kick-off is at 16:30. blue Sport will broadcast the match live.