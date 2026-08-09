At this early stage of the season, FC Thun is paying the price for numerous departures and the dual demands of the Super League and European Cup qualifying. Coach Gian-Luca Privitelli made six changes from Thursday’s 3-0 win over Reykjavik—and Thun was no match for their opponents at St. Jakob Park.

Basel’s Mirko Salvi, who was filling in for the injured starting goalkeeper Jonas Omlin, didn’t have to make a save on his goal until well into the second half. By then, the efficient FCB already held a decisive 3-0 lead. While star player Xherdan Shaqiri sat on the bench for an hour, Italian forward Asane Sow shone in the first half with a brace (4th and 31st minutes).

Zan Celar scored early in the second half to make it 3-0. In the end, Shaqiri also had a reason to celebrate. Shortly after the score became 1-3, he restored the three-goal lead. The Thun players showed some spirit, though, and pulled one back in stoppage time to make it 2-4.

FCB had lost three straight games against reigning champions, but this time they bounced back strongly from their 0-1 loss to Lausanne and can now look up the standings. Not entirely surprisingly, FC Thun will have to look down the standings after suffering its second consecutive heavy defeat. The team from the Bernese Oberland lost to Basel for the 39th time (in 65 games). They have lost more often to no other team in the Super League.