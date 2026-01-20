Yann Sommer's contract in Milan expires in the summer. What happens next is still unclear. Many an FCB fan is dreaming of a return. But Sommers focus is still on Inter. Today they face Arsenal.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the announced departure of Marwin Hitz, Yann Sommer is being touted as a possible successor in goal for FC Basel, as his contract with Inter Milan expires in the summer.

Sommer was not averse to a return to his "heart club" a year ago, but according to media reports, he wants to continue his career at the highest level.

In what is probably his last six months at Inter, Sommer is still aiming for titles, with the Serie A leaders now taking on Arsenal in the Champions League thriller (21:00 live on blue Sport). Show more

Marwin Hitz has triggered a wave of rumors with his departure announcement. Who will succeed the 38-year-old in goal for FC Basel? Numerous names are being bandied about - including that of Yann Sommer.

The former international goalkeeper's contract expires at the end of the season. Italian media recently reported that an extension was not on the cards. At the age of 37, Sommer could actually be ready for a return to Switzerland.

When he was asked about a possible return to FCB on the SRF program "Gredig direkt" a year ago, Sommer made it clear that he could definitely imagine it. "FCB is a club close to my heart, I still follow the club very closely. We will see."

"Sommer to Basel? It's not unthinkable"

blue Sport knows that FC Basel would be keen on a spectacular transfer. The club is trying to convince the former FCB junior to return. Sommer joined the Bebbi's youth team as a 14-year-old in 2003 and played 170 games for the professionals before leaving the club for Mönchengladbach in 2014.

The blue Sport experts would be delighted with a comeback. Pascal Zuberbühler speaks of a "Hollywood movie with a fantastic happy ending" and a "wonderful fairytale". Christian Schneuwly sees it exactly the same way: "Yann Sommer back at FCB - that would be an incredibly beautiful story."

The only question is what ambition Sommer still has at the age of 37. Whether he wants to see another country or is ready for the step back to Switzerland. "It depends on how things go at Inter and whether he can extend his contract," says Rolf Fringer. "If that's not the case, why not play in Basel for another two or three years? It's not unthinkable. He has a Basel past and knows the people there."

Thriller against Arsenal on Tuesday evening on blue Sport

The ball is in Sommer's court. However, the "Basler Zeitung" recently reported that the 94-time international was not homesick and wanted to "continue his career at the highest possible level". Top Turkish clubs Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe are also said to be interested.

Whatever the case, Sommer definitely wants to go full throttle and win titles in what will probably be his last six months at Inter Milan. The Nerazzurri are top of the Serie A table and Inter are also on course to win the Champions League. Before matchday 7, Sommer and Co. are in 6th place.

This Tuesday, however, there will be a big showdown in the top flight with perhaps the best team in Europe at the moment: Inter will host Premier League leaders Arsenal - blue Sport will broadcast the thriller live, kick-off is at 9pm.

"The game will be a big challenge for us. I'm confident that we'll be ready," says Manuel Akanji ahead of the top match. The Nati player believes Arsenal are one of the best teams in Europe, but not the best. "Bayern are currently the best in my opinion. They play very good football and score a lot of goals."