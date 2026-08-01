FC Basel lost its first home game of the Super League season to Lausanne, 0–1. FC Zurich earned its first victory under coach Marcel Koller with a 2–1 win over Servette in the second round.

After a successful start—at least in terms of the result—with a 1-0 win in Geneva, FCB disappointed across the board at home. This time, it was the opponent who secured a lucky victory in the closing stages of a game with few scoring chances. Substitute Florent Mollet scored in Basel in stoppage time.

A serious mistake by Servette’s new Lithuanian goalie, Edvinas Gertmonas, allowed Valon Berisha to give FCZ the lead before halftime. Unlike in the 1-2 loss in St. Gallen, the Zurich team held on to their lead this time. With twelve minutes remaining, substitute Mohamed Bangoura sealed the comfortable 2–0 victory. Although Tiemoko Ouattara scored Servette’s first goal of the season in stoppage time, it was too little, too late to prevent their second loss.

Results and Standings:

Results. Saturday: Basel – Lausanne-Sport 0–1 (0–0). Zurich – Servette 2–1 (1–0). Thun – Young Boys 8:30 p.m. – Sunday: Vaduz – St. Gallen 2:00 p.m. Grasshoppers – Lugano 4:30 p.m. Sion – Lucerne 4:30 p.m.

Standings: 1. Lausanne-Sport 2/4. 2. Young Boys 1/3. 3. Thun 1/3. 4. Lugano 1/3. 4. St. Gallen 1/3. 6. Zurich 2/3. 7. Basel 2/3. 8. Grasshoppers 1/1. 9. Vaduz 1/0. 10. Sion 1/0. 11. Lucerne 1/0. 12. Servette 2/0.