FC Basel are champions. For the first time since 2017 and after many setbacks in recent years. blue Sport expert Timm Klose explains why Shaqiri wasn't the only decisive factor on the way to the title.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the 0-0 draw between Servette and YB on Sunday afternoon, one thing is clear: FC Basel can no longer be denied the championship title.

Ex-FCB professional Timm Klose explains the reasons for the Bebbi's return to the Swiss football throne: "The development of the team during the season was decisive."

For the blue Sport expert, however, it is also important that Basel are now thinking long-term and looking more to their own youth. Show more

Before the season, hardly anyone would have thought that FC Basel could win the championship title this year. In the previous season, FCB were even plagued by relegation worries at times and missed out on the Championship Group by a clear margin. Now, Basel have sealed the deal with three matchdays to go and have won the title for the first time since 2017.

What was the big key to success? Was it really all down to Xherdan Shaqiri, who has now scored 18 goals and provided 20 assists in 31 league games? For Timm Klose, there is more to it than that. "The decisive factor is the development over a season. FCB have always stayed at the top right from the start and have never let themselves be left behind. When it came to the decisive phase, euphoria was kindled," says the blue Sport expert.

"This euphoria carried the whole city along with it. Everyone realized that this team now had a big goal and was brutally pursuing it," Klose continues. All of a sudden, FCB scored a lot of goals and hardly conceded any more. A look at the goal difference, which now stands at +47 for the Bebbi, also shows this. Second-placed Servette are just +5.

Flexing their muscles at the right moment

Even the supposed problem in central defense, when Leon Barisic and Finn van Breemen suddenly dropped out injured, could not stop FCB. Klose: "A Nicolas Vouilloz, who hadn't played at all before, comes in and plays so strongly in a crucial phase. That shows how close-knit this team is. At some point, they were able to find consistency and then things only went in one direction."

And that was steeply upwards. Basel have won all of their last seven games, while their rivals have snatched points from each other. "FCB were able to take advantage of the other teams' weak phases and flex their muscles at the right time," says the former Basel professional.

More focus on their own youth again?

In contrast to Lugano or Servette, the fact that Basel didn't have a triple burden suited them. "It was a great way to introduce Shaqiri and he didn't have to play three times a week," says Klose. "It will be interesting to see what that looks like next year."

The championship title now also gives FCB planning security. It means that Basel will be in a European league phase next season. If FCB fails in the Champions League play-offs, it will play in the Europa League. This means the club will probably have to look at its wallet a little less than it has had to in recent years.

"It's important that you now look at how your own youngsters can be integrated. A championship title like this gives you peace of mind that you can work in the background (on the future)," says Klose. Basel should think long-term again. "FC Basel must position itself in such a way that it is back where it was in ten years' time."