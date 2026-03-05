Bénie Traoré scores the only goal of the game shortly after the break Keystone

Basel win 1:0 at home against GC. Basel's first dangerous finish lands in the goal in the 51st minute and secures coach Stephan Lichtsteiner two wins in a row for the first time.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The highlights on Thursday evening at St. Jakob-Park were few and far between. And until Bénie Traoré's goal, they took place almost exclusively in front of FCB keeper Marwin Hitz's goal. The good interplay between substitute Ibrahim Salah and Traoré six minutes after the break was Basel's first consistently good attacking move. Traoré scored his seventh goal of the season with his head.

The 1:0 did FC Basel good. They got into the game better and controlled the action more skillfully. Julien Duranville narrowly missed the 2:0 twice in the final quarter of an hour, firstly because GC goalkeeper Justin Hammel made a strong save and later Duranville's shot flew back into the field from both inside posts. More importantly from the Swiss champions' point of view, however, they did not concede a goal for the first time since mid-December, which also speaks volumes for new signing Becir Omeragic, who performed confidently in central defense.

Xherdan Shaqiri, another of Basel's key players, only made one 45-minute appearance. The 34-year-old, who was not in the starting line-up for the win in Lausanne at the weekend, made way for Salah at the break. Amir Abrashi's stint was even shorter. The GC captain, who came on as a substitute in the 61st minute, was shown the red card in stoppage time for an assault and then got into an argument with Stephan Lichtsteiner.

FCB continue their campaign in three days' time at FC St. Gallen, who are five points ahead of Lichtsteiner's team in second place. GC also play at home against Lausanne-Sport on Sunday.

Telegram and table:

Basel - Grasshoppers 1:0 (0:0)

SR Cibelli. - Goal: 51st Traoré (Salah) 1:0.

Basel: Hitz; Tsunemoto (27. Rüegg), Omeragic, Vouilloz, Cissé; Metinho; Shaqiri (46. Salah), Leroy (66. Koindredi), Bacanin, Traoré (66. Duranville); Koloto (85. Ajeti).

Grasshoppers: Hammel; Ngom, Köhler, Mikulic, Stroscio; Abels (73. Krasniqi), Meyer, Hassane (61. Abrashi); Jensen (82. Clemente); Plange (61. Tsimba), Frey.

Remarks: 95th red card against Abrashi (assault). Cautions: 74 Mikulic, 75 Frey, 94 Cissé, 94 Ngom, 95 Koindredi.

Tuesday: Winterthur - Servette 1:1 (0:0). - Wednesday: Zurich - Lausanne-Sport 1:2 (0:1). Lucerne - Young Boys 1:2 (0:0). Lugano - Sion 2:1 (1:1). - Thursday: Thun - St. Gallen 2:2 (0:1).

1. Thun 28/65 (64:31). 2. St. Gallen 28/51 (55:35). 3. Lugano 28/49 (45:33). 4. Basel 28/46 (42:35). 5. Young Boys 28/42 (57:53). 6. Sion 28/41 (40:32). 7. Lucerne 28/33 (54:53). 8. Lausanne-Sport 28/33 (42:45). 9. Zurich 28/31 (40:55). 10. Servette 28/30 (45:52). 11. Grasshoppers 28/24 (35:48). 12. Winterthur 28/15 (31:78).