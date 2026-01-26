Ludovic Magnin is no longer coach at FC Basel. KEYSTONE

FC Basel is parting ways with coach Ludovic Magnin, who only took over the team last summer, with immediate effect.

Sandro Zappella

Despite Sunday's spectacular 4:3 win against FC Zurich in the classic match, FC Basel and Ludovic Magnin will be parting ways in the future. Despite yesterday's win against FCZ, the separation comes as no surprise. Sporting director Daniel Stucki was still critical of Magnin during the week.

"After mixed performances towards the end of last year, the hoped-for turnaround failed to materialize despite intensive work in the coaching team and good winter preparation," FCB announced on its website, writing of a "lack of sporting development".

Magnin, who previously worked as a coach at Lausanne-Sport, only took over from Fabio Celestini last summer. He won the league and cup double with FCB last season. Basel are currently in fourth place, ten points behind leaders Thun.

"The hoped-for turnaround failed to materialize"

In the weeks and months leading up to the winter break, the club's management already had the feeling that performances were stagnating, says Head of Sport Daniel Stucki in the press release. "The first three games of the new year, including the draw at home against FC Sion and, above all, the unsatisfactory performance away in Salzburg, did not meet the expectations of the sporting management - the hoped-for turnaround failed to materialize despite good preparation."

However, the club could still achieve some of its goals for the season. "For this reason, we have decided to take this step, which is anything but easy for us," said Stucki. "I would like to thank FC Basel for a great six months, despite everything. I was able to feel what this club means to the city and the people, and of course it's difficult for me to say goodbye," Magnin is quoted as saying. FCB wants to provide information about his successor "as soon as possible".

ℹ️ 𝘿𝙚𝙧 𝙁𝘾 𝘽𝙖𝙨𝙚𝙡 𝟭𝟴𝟵𝟯 𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙩 𝙨𝙞𝙘𝙝 𝙫𝙤𝙣 𝘾𝙝𝙚𝙛𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧 𝙇𝙪𝙙𝙤𝙫𝙞𝙘 𝙈𝙖𝙜𝙣𝙞𝙣



Nach durchwachsenen Leistungen gegen Ende des vergangenen Jahres blieb die erhoffte Trendwende trotz intensiver Arbeit im Trainerteam und einer guten… pic.twitter.com/BTuEBXsbgS — FC Basel 1893 (@FCBasel1893) January 26, 2026

Videos from the department