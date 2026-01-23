After a disappointing season, FC Basel is looking to turn things around. Ahead of the final preseason match against Juventus, President David Degen speaks with blue Sport about the major shakeup, discusses the departures of the club’s own young talents, and outlines the goals for the new season.

"He wanted to be the number one forward" FCB President Degen Talks About Hunziker — and Possible Further Departures

Here's what it's all about David Degen is looking forward to the start of the season and expects a clear turnaround after last season's disappointing 5th-place finish.

On the sports front, Basel is aiming to reach at least the group stage of the Conference League.

Degen attributes the many roster changes to the desire to foster a new team spirit. He says Andrin Hunziker’s departure is understandable, since the team could not guarantee him a spot in the starting lineup. The future of Philip Otele and Metinho remains uncertain. Summary created with

The new Super League season kicks off next week, so FC Basel will play one final preseason match on Saturday afternoon. Ahead of the prestigious showdown against Juventus Turin (0–0) at St. Jakob Park, David Degen takes some time to speak with blue Sport.

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“I’m looking forward to the new season. Here in Switzerland, we have the disadvantage of starting very early, even though this year we’re actually starting a week later than usual. Compared to everyone else, we’re always starting very early. Just a week after the World Championship final, and we’re off again,” he sums up.

After a “very mixed” last season, Degen wants to see a turnaround at his club. “Fifth place was definitely not what we were aiming for. That wasn’t the kind of performance I want to see as president either. That’s why a lot has happened so that we can start the season with new momentum and enthusiasm,” says the 43-year-old.

Due to its poor performance in the league, FCB also failed to qualify for the European Cup. That was painful, of course, but fortunately, thanks to previous transfer proceeds, the club is in a position where it isn’t financially dependent on that, according to Degen.

The Conference League as a Minimum Goal

Degen on the goals: “Basel should certainly always aim to reach at least the group stage of the Conference League. Anything beyond that is a bonus.”

This endeavor is not exactly easy, he says, because Swiss clubs have to get through several qualifying rounds. “These days, it’s become difficult against any opponent. Every opponent can defend well, and every opponent is physically strong,” he emphasizes.

Degen would love to field his own players for the mission. “I want to see our own players on the field,” he makes clear, adding that the club is “working hard” to get homegrown players onto the field. Degen cites the example of Giacomo Koloto, who is “very close” to making the starting lineup.

Andrin Hunziker is now playing for St. Gallen. www.imago-images.de

Before the season, however, several players with ties to FCB left the club. U21 national team player Junior Zé is moving to Eintracht Braunschweig in the 2. Bundesliga

, vice-captain Dominik Schmid went to Red Bull Salzburg, and Andrin Hunziker joined FC St. Gallen.

A year ago, the club made only a few changes to the roster, but that wasn't successful, Degen explains. “Now we knew we had to make some changes—including changes to the team's character. And that's why more just happened.”

"Junior Zé really wanted to go on loan (to Midtylland—Ed.) this winter. It didn't work out there, so he came back. It was a difficult situation for him here."

Already in the lead with Celar

Degen explains the departure of Andrin Hunziker—who signed a four-year contract with FCSG and recently impressed in Winterthur (11 league goals)—as follows: “It’s a shame. But he wants to be the number one striker, which he’ll likely be able to do in St. Gallen.”

With Zan Celar, the club has signed a player who is already the “number one striker,” which is why they couldn’t guarantee Hunziker that position. Degen says he understands if some fans aren’t happy about it, but they also didn’t want to stand in the way of one of their own young players, who has great character.

However, with Philip Otele (back from loan) and Metinho, there are two players on the roster who could still leave. “I’d like to keep them both. They’re still here today, and there are no offers at the moment. And if any offers do come in, we’ll have to discuss them,” says Degen.

He said that, as a matter of principle, he would never keep a player at the club against his will, especially since that would be an illusion anyway. An unhappy player at the club only leads to losses on both sides. “I strongly expect that they’ll start in the opener against Servette and give it their all.”

Reactions After the Friendly Match

01:14 Shaqiri: «Ich hatte in den letzten Wochen etwas Schmerzen»

03:00 Omlin: «Das stimmt uns zuversichtlich für die neue Saison»