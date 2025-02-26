Xherdan Shaqiri can still cheer after his penalty miss in the end. Keystone

FC Basel scored late goals to advance to the Cup semi-finals. Gabriel Sigua and Kevin Carlos scored twice between the 84th and 88th minute to secure a 3-1 win at lower-ranked Etoile Carouge. Lugano are still fighting for a semi-final ticket in Biel.

Syl Battistuzzi

Etoile Carouge, who eliminated FC Basel in the Cup round of 16 almost four years ago, came very close to repeating this exploit. The Geneva Challenge League club took the lead through Oscar Correia in the 55th minute. Basel were helpless for a long time before scoring a late treble.

Gabriel Sigua and Kevin Carlos benefited from advances and crosses from Dominik Schmid within 90 seconds. Carlos, who had hardly been seen before his brace, provided the final decision in the 88th minute in a fast-paced game that Etoile Carouge managed to keep on level terms for long stretches. In the first half, the underdogs were clearly superior, as evidenced by the 6:0 ratio of shots on goal.

Time and again, Etoile Carouge managed strong counter-attacks on the artificial turf of the Stade de la Fontenette. The Geneva team, led by veteran Vincent Rüfli and Servette loanee Usman Simbakoli, played their way through the Basel ranks with technical excellence. In the 55th minute, Correia made it 1:0 with a beautiful flick. Six minutes earlier, Xherdan Shaqiri had failed to score with a penalty against Etoile Carouge goalkeeper Signori Antonio, who also keeps goal for Angola's national team.

In the second quarter-final of the evening, Promotion League club Biel and FC Lugano will face off (match still in progress).

Live ticker