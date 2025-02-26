FC Basel scored late goals to advance to the Cup semi-finals. Gabriel Sigua and Kevin Carlos scored twice between the 84th and 88th minute to secure a 3-1 win at lower-ranked Etoile Carouge. Lugano are still fighting for a semi-final ticket in Biel.
Etoile Carouge, who eliminated FC Basel in the Cup round of 16 almost four years ago, came very close to repeating this exploit. The Geneva Challenge League club took the lead through Oscar Correia in the 55th minute. Basel were helpless for a long time before scoring a late treble.
Gabriel Sigua and Kevin Carlos benefited from advances and crosses from Dominik Schmid within 90 seconds. Carlos, who had hardly been seen before his brace, provided the final decision in the 88th minute in a fast-paced game that Etoile Carouge managed to keep on level terms for long stretches. In the first half, the underdogs were clearly superior, as evidenced by the 6:0 ratio of shots on goal.
Time and again, Etoile Carouge managed strong counter-attacks on the artificial turf of the Stade de la Fontenette. The Geneva team, led by veteran Vincent Rüfli and Servette loanee Usman Simbakoli, played their way through the Basel ranks with technical excellence. In the 55th minute, Correia made it 1:0 with a beautiful flick. Six minutes earlier, Xherdan Shaqiri had failed to score with a penalty against Etoile Carouge goalkeeper Signori Antonio, who also keeps goal for Angola's national team.
In the second quarter-final of the evening, Promotion League club Biel and FC Lugano will face off (match still in progress).
45th minute: Biel - Lugano 0:0*
Lugano finds it difficult in Biel
After Basel, Lugano also has a hard time with a lower class team. The Ticino side play at Promotion League club Biel, and the score is still 0-0 at the break.
90th minute: Etoile Carouge - Basel 1:3
Final whistle: Basel win 3:1
That was it! It looked like a big surprise for a long time, but FCB pulled their heads out of the noose in the end. Five strong minutes were enough to bring Etoile Caroge to their knees and become the second team after Lausanne to reach the cup semi-finals.
87th minute: Etoile Carouge - Basel 1:3*
Carlos with the winner
The Challenge League team is now exhausted. Basel get space and exploit it mercilessly. Ajeti sets up Carlos, who makes it 3:1. Three goals within four minutes - that's the decider.
85th minute: Etoile Carouge - Basel 1:2*
Carlos turns the game around for FCB
What's going on here? Schmid crosses right to the middle again, this time Carlos is in the right place and heads in to make it 2:1 for Basel. Can the big favorites pull their heads out of the noose after all?
83rd minute:Etoile Carouge - Basel 1:1*
Sigua with the equalizer
That really wasn't on the cards: After a Schmid cross, Ajeti cleverly passes to Sigua, who is able to beat Antonio. 1:1.
81st minute: Etoile Carouge - Basel 1:0*
Ajeti misses the equalizer
Basel now throw everything forward. After a cross, Ajeti gets a header, but cannot place the ball as desired. FCB are slowly but surely running out of time.
75th minute: Etoile Carouge - Basel 1:0*
Basel lack ideas
Celestini tries to stimulate the attacking play with several substitutions. Ajeti, Barro, Kade and Sigua are new to the game. However, Basel hardly ever become really dangerous. The Beebbi have a quarter of an hour left to at least save themselves for extra time.
65th minute: Etoile Carouge - Basel 1:0*
Carouge remain dangerous on the counter-attack
Basel are now steaming ahead and want the equalizer. However, this also gives Carouge the opportunity to launch dangerous counter-attacks time and again. Ninte has the chance to make it 2:0, but shoots just over.
54th minute: Etoile Carouge - Basel 1:0*
Correia gives Carouge the lead
And then the underdog actually takes the lead! Correia moves inside from the right and scores with a wonderful flick to put Etoile Carouge 1-0 up.
49th minute: Etoile Carouge - Basel 0:0*
Shaqiri misses a penalty
Basel now put the pedal to the metal. After a handball in the Carouge penalty area, Tschudi points to the spot - penalty. Shaqiri runs up - and fails to beat Antonio! Just a few moments later, the Carouge goalie also saves against Schmid. And shortly afterwards, a Carlos header lands just outside the box.
46th minute: Etoile Carouge - Basel 0:0*
The game is back underway
Can FCB turn up the heat in the 2nd half?
The second Cup match of the evening between Biel and Lugano has now started.
45th minute: Etoile Carouge - Basel 0:0*
Salvi has to save again
Shortly before the break, the home team has another good opportunity. Simbakoli tries from an acute angle, but Salvi is again unable to beat him. Basel can thank their goalkeeper that the score is still 0-0. Carouge were clearly the better team in the first half.
37th minute: Etoile Carouge - Basel 0:0*
Ninte misses mega chance to take the lead
The underdogs are still the much more dangerous team here. Ninte dances his way through the Basel defense and finishes from around seven meters out. Adjetey is able to get his leg in at the last moment and steer the ball next to the post. Luck for FCB!
34. minute: Etoile Carouge - Basel 0:0*
FCB well served with 0:0
The home team remain the more dangerous team here. Again, Carouge gets a shot off in the penalty area, but once again the shot is too harmless to cause Salvi any major problems.
30th minute: Etoile Carouge - Basel 0:0*
Salvi has to intervene again
Now it's getting dicey in the FCB penalty area again: Correia has plenty of space on his right and goes for a shot, but Salvi is on the spot and saves Basel from falling behind.
23rd minute: Etoile Carouge - Basel 0:0*
Shaqiri with first goal
FCB slowly get into the game better. Shaqiri tries from distance, but the ball flies wide of the goal.
20th minute: Etoile Carouge - Basel 0:0*
Luck for Carouge
Should FCB have been awarded a penalty here? A Carouge player clearly plays the ball with his hand in his own penalty area, referee Lionel Tschudi has the best view, but does not point to the spot.
16th minute: Etoile Carouge - Basel 0:0*
FCB continue to wait for their first chance
After a quarter of an hour, Carouge are actually closer to the opening goal than FCB. Basel are struggling in the starting phase and have yet to get dangerously close to the Geneva goal.
7th minute: Etoile Carouge - Basel 0:0*
Rüfli forces Salvi to intervene again
Former national team player Rüfli (1 international) seems to be particularly hot today. He tries again from long range, this time almost from the halfway line. But Salvi smells a rat and is able to rush back in time to clear for a corner.
2nd minute: Etoile Carouge - Basel 0:0*
Rüfli with the first chance
The first chance to score belongs to the underdogs. After a free-kick variation, Vincent Rüfli takes a shot from distance. But FCB goalie Salvi is able to defuse the shot.
1st minute: Etoile Carouge - Basel 0:0*
The ball is rolling
The match in Carouge has kicked off.
Basel against Challenge League side Carouge
Celestini on the positive development of FC Basel
Will the Biel fairytale continue?
The Seelanders are the only quarter-finalists not to play in one of the top two leagues. Biel occupies 2nd place in the third-tier Promotion League.
Find out more about the development of the club, which went bankrupt nine years ago, here.
Lausanne first semi-finalist
The first Cup quarter-final was played on Tuesday. Lausanne-Sport won on penalties in Bellinzona to reach the semi-finals.