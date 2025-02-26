Xherdan Shaqiri can still cheer after his penalty miss in the end. Keystone

FC Basel scored late goals to advance to the Cup semi-finals. Gabriel Sigua and Kevin Carlos scored twice between the 84th and 88th minute to secure a 3-1 win at lower-ranked Etoile Carouge. Lugano miss out on the semi-finals after a 2-0 defeat against Promotion League club Biel.

Syl Battistuzzi

Etoile Carouge, who had eliminated FC Basel in the Cup round of 16 almost four years ago, came very close to repeating this exploit. The Geneva Challenge League club took the lead through Oscar Correia in the 55th minute. Basel were helpless for a long time before scoring a late treble.

Gabriel Sigua and Kevin Carlos benefited from advances and crosses from Dominik Schmid within 90 seconds. Carlos, who had hardly been seen before his brace, provided the final decision in the 88th minute in a fast-paced game that Etoile Carouge managed to keep on level terms for long stretches. In the first half, the underdogs were clearly superior, as evidenced by the 6:0 ratio of shots on goal.

Time and again, Etoile Carouge managed strong counter-attacks on the artificial turf of the Stade de la Fontenette. The Geneva team, led by veteran Vincent Rüfli and Servette loanee Usman Simbakoli, played their way through the Basel ranks with technical excellence. In the 55th minute, Correia made it 1:0 with a beautiful flick. Six minutes earlier, Xherdan Shaqiri had failed to score with a penalty against Etoile Carouge goalkeeper Signori Antonio, who also keeps goal for Angola's national team.

Lugano embarrasses itself against Promotion League club Biel

In the second quarter-final of the evening, the underdogs pulled off a big surprise. Promotion League club Biel beat FC Lugano 2:0, with Renato Streffen being sent off shortly before the end after an emergency brake. The goals were scored by Omer Dzonlagic in the 69th minute and Malko Sartoretti in stoppage time. The Seelanders thus reach the Cup semi-finals for the first time since 2011.

For Lugano, the Cup exit not only comes as a surprise, but was also a rarity in recent times. Lucerne were the last club to beat the Ticino side before the final in the 2021 quarter-finals. The last time the Bianconeri lost to a lower-tier club was in the 2011/2012 season, when their opponents were FC Biel but played in the Challenge League.

Great jubilation at FC Biel. Keystone

Lugano will now have to bounce back quickly after two bitter defeats against YB and Biel in the space of a few days. After all, there are still five games in two weeks before the international break in mid-March, including the last 16 of the Conference League. This is another reason why Croci-Torti decided not to start some of his key players from the beginning.

Live ticker