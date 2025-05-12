Taulant Xhaka celebrates the championship title with FC Basel in high spirits, sets off a pyro flare and gets carried away with abusive chants. Xhaka apologizes, but the whole thing now has repercussions.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Taulant Xhaka is enjoying his seventh championship title with FC Basel to the full.

At the championship celebrations on Sunday, he can't resist the odd derogatory remark against his rivals from Zurich and sets off a pyro flare.

FC Basel condemns the actions of its player and announces sanctions in a statement. The SFL has now opened proceedings.

Xhaka himself apologizes: "I am very sorry for what I did and said last night at the spontaneous championship celebration." Show more

Taulant Xhaka has long since ceased to play a role in Fabio Celestini's plans. The FCB veteran last played in December. At the Basel champions' party on Sunday evening, however, the 34-year-old was at the forefront of the celebrations and set the tone.

The crowd favorite, who will end his career after the season, sings fan songs with the FCB supporters from the balcony - and doesn't hold back when it comes to chants of abuse about the competition. Xhaka shouts "Death and hate to FCZ" into the microphone and wishes his former club GC a move to "Nati B". Xhaka also gets carried away and sets off a pyro flare thrown at him.

FC Basel is less than pleased about the unrestrained behavior of its club icon. "FCB strongly condemns both actions by its player. Even in moments of exuberance, such violations of club values have no place," the Bebbi wrote in a statement on Monday.

SFL has opened proceedings - Xhaka apologizes

The team had already been advised before the championship celebrations to maintain decorum and respect during the festivities, it said. "The chants of abuse were in poor taste and FC Basel 1893 distances itself very clearly from the primitive statements made. In retrospect, the whole thing has unfortunately tarnished the mood."

The incident will result in an internal sanction yet to be defined, the FCB announced and "apologizes to the public for failing to act as a role model and also to the two Zurich football clubs for this misconduct".

Meanwhile, the Swiss Football League has announced that the disciplinary judge in match operations has opened proceedings against the midfielder. The reason given is "inappropriate comments made by the player on the microphone in connection with other clubs (...)". Xhaka now has the opportunity to comment on the allegations. In the worst case scenario, he will now be suspended, which could jeopardize his departure from the Joggeli in an official match.

ℹ️ Verfahren gegen Taulant Xhaka eröffnet:https://t.co/tHlwQ9CB5K

. . . . .

ℹ️ Une procédure ouverte contre Taulant Xhaka:https://t.co/Q9zTuDVYNH pic.twitter.com/H6yLEHybmg — Swiss Football League (@News_SFL) May 12, 2025

Taulant Xhaka himself apologized the day after the championship celebrations as follows: "I am very sorry for what I did and said last night at the spontaneous championship celebration, I formally apologize to FCZ and GC in particular for this derailment." After eight years without a title and shortly before the end of his career, his emotions had completely boiled over. "But that doesn't justify my cross-border comments."