FC Basel got off to a successful start in the new Super League season. In Geneva, they secured a 1-0 victory over Servette without putting on a spectacular performance. Lausanne and GC played to a 1-1 draw.

FCB had to wait until the 78th minute before new signing Zan Celar scored the winning goal from the penalty spot to make it 1-0. Servette’s Houboulang Mendes had brought down Coleen Louis in the penalty area. Basel’s victory was well-deserved, though it was a solid reward for an average performance and, following last season’s disappointment, a promising start.

Ibrahim Mendes scored the first goal of the current Super League season for Lausanne against the Grasshoppers just past the half-hour mark. However, it wasn’t enough for the Vaud team to secure a victory against their former coach, Peter Zeidler. With ten minutes remaining, Samuele Bengondo—like Mendes, just 20 years old—scored the equalizer, securing a well-deserved draw.

Results:

Saturday: Lausanne-Sport – Grasshoppers 1–1 (1–0). Servette – Basel 0–1 (0–0). Lucerne – Thun 8:30 p.m. – Sunday: Young Boys – Sion 2:00 p.m. Lugano – Vaduz 4:30 p.m. St. Gallen – Zurich 4:30 p.m.