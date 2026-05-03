FC Basel is losing its head of sport: Daniel Stucki is terminating his contract early and leaving the club in the summer. In an interview with blue Sport, he explains his desire for a professional reorientation.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you FCB sporting director Daniel Stucki is leaving FC Basel at the end of the season at his own request, despite having a contract until 2027. He has played a key role in the club's recent success, for example with the return of Xherdan Shaqiri and the subsequent double.

Stucki cites the desire for professional development as his reason. Differences within the club and sporting setbacks may have existed, but they were part of the business.

Stucki accepts part of the responsibility for missing the season's targets, but emphasizes that his departure is "not a running away". His future is open, for now the focus is on the remaining games with FCB. Show more

Daniel Stucki, the architect of FCB's recent successes, is leaving. On Tuesday, the Basel sporting director announced that he would be terminating his contract, which runs until summer 2027, early at his own request and leaving the club at the end of the season.

It was Stucki who brought Shaqiri back to the Rheinknie in the summer of 2024 and thus laid the foundations for winning the double last season - his first in his new position, after previously working in the club's youth academy.

"After six very intensive years, I simply want to develop professionally and find a new direction," says Stucki in an interview with blue Sport. The intensity of the job is not the reason. The differences of opinion within the club - for example, Stucki opposed the sale of defender Jonas Adjetey during the winter break - were also not the deciding factor, as such things are part of the job.

"Annoys me a little, of course"

There are always discussions behind a strategy, but in the end it's about working out what's best for the club. On the one hand, there is the economic position - and he primarily represented the sport. "Then it's clear that I'm naturally not satisfied with certain decisions based on sporting success," says Stucki, adding: "My primary goal is to do well in sporting terms. We didn't achieve that this season, which of course annoys me a little."

Stucki looks back on his time at his home club. IMAGO/Sports Press Photo

He is partly responsible for failing to achieve the goals he set himself. "I also bear the responsibility, but that's not running away. I will stay connected to the club," says the former police officer. With David Degen and Stephan Lichtsteiner, there are also enough people who can continue the long-term project very well.

"I won't be able to sit still for long"

He can deal with criticism of his person anyway: "When you have a certain amount of responsibility and are in a high position in the public eye, you have to live with both positive and negative feedback - that's part of the job."

The 44-year-old will miss some things. "Being with the team on a daily basis, working a lot on strategy ... there are a few things that make the job extremely enjoyable, of course," Stucki sums up.

He has no concrete plans for his future; for the time being, his full focus is still on FCB. They still have three important games left and that's what counts. "The focus should not be on me personally, but on FC Basel and the success of the season," emphasizes Stucki. Although he will probably give himself "two or three weeks" after the FCB chapter, Stucki is quick to point out: "I won't be able to sit still for long."