Reckoning with former club? FCB star Shaqiri ahead of Europa League clash: "I want to annoy Lyon"

A picture from the old days: Xherdan Shaqiri in the Lyon shirt in a duel with PSG's Kylian Mbappé. EPA

Xherdan Shaqiri came from Liverpool in 2021 as a "difference-maker", left as a misunderstanding - now the Basel hopeful is returning to his old stomping ground. He wants to "annoy" Lyon with FCB.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Xherdan Shaqiri returns with FC Basel in the Europa League to former club Lyon (18:45 live on blue Sport), where he wants to prove himself after a disappointing time.

Shaqiri had a difficult time at Lyon and moved to the MLS after just six months.

Lyon are currently strong in the Europa League, but Shaqiri believes he has a chance for Basel. Show more

Hopes were high in Lyon when Xherdan Shaqiri was signed from Liverpool for six million euros in the summer of 2021. After the Bundesliga (Bayern Munich), Serie A (Inter Milan) and Premier League (at Stoke City before the Reds), fans in Ligue 1 should also see some magic from the creative playmaker.

The Lyon bosses signed the international player to a three-year contract, with his monthly salary amounting to a generous 350,000 euros. He has "all the qualities" that coach Peter Bosz wants, according to the press release.

But there was little sign of Shaqiri's magic in Lyon. In 16 competitive matches, the then 29-year-old managed just two goals and three assists. Under coach Bosz - currently at PSV Eindhoven - Shaqiri practically never played in his preferred position behind the strikers, but always on the right flank.

Internally, young star Rayan Cherki (now at Manchester City) was given the role of difference-maker. Unsurprisingly, Shaqiri's chapter with Les Gones soon came to an end - after six months, he moved to the MLS to join Chicago Fire.

Special ambience in Lyon

FC Basel experienced just how valuable it can be when Xherdan Shaqiri gains the trust of his club and coach. After his return, the 125-time international led FCB to the double. In the current season, they have already caused a sensation in the Europa League with victory against Stuttgart.

Shaqiri returns to the Groupama Stadium (59,186 seats) on Thursday evening. "It will be a cauldron. There's always a good atmosphere in Lyon," the now 34-year-old knows from personal experience. Shaqiri is looking forward to seeing many faces from the past. He had a "good time" here, Shaqiri looks back.

However, he will not be facing any former team-mates. Not a single player from back then is still under contract with the former serial champions. "A lot has changed," saysShaqiri at the press conference. "Even the president has changed twice." Shaqiri is looking forward to the reaction of the Lyon fans: "I hope I get a good reception."

The FCB star also emphasizes the strength of the French league. "Ligue 1 is a very good league. For me, it's now better than the Bundesliga," says Shaqiri.

Lyon have maximum points in the Europa League after wins against Utrecht (1:0) and Salzburg (2:0), but in the domestic championship the team of coach Paulo Fonseca - the Portuguese is suspended until the end of November and will have to watch the game from the stands - has recently suffered two defeats.

"It's a good time for us to see if we can keep up. Like in Stuttgart, we need a good day. We'll try to upset Lyon and return to Basel with three points," emphasized Shaqiri.