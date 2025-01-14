Thumbs up: Xherdan Shaqiri is now a minority shareholder in third-tier FC Rapperswil-Jona Keystone

Swiss footballer and long-time international Xherdan Shaqiri has become a minority shareholder in FC Rapperswil-Jona.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to the Promotion League club, the FC Basel midfield star wants to "prepare my path after my career".

The 33-year-old Basel native returned to his home club FC Basel in the Super League last summer after twelve years abroad. Shaqiri's commitment has of course been agreed with FCB and the Swiss Football League and does not represent any conflict of interest. He has a long-standing friendship with FCRJ president Rocco Delli Colli.

Two weeks ago, Rapperswil-Jona announced that business partners Erdin Shaqiri and Arber Sakiri, Xherdan Shaqiri's brother and advisor, had joined the club as consultants. The medium-term goal is to return to the Challenge League.