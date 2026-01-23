FC Basel is in for an extraordinary weekend in a week’s time: First, they’ll face Courtételle in the Cup, and just one day later, the Bebbi will take on FC Barcelona at St. Jakob-Park.

Two games in two days FCB still has a Cup match to play just a few hours before the big clash with Barça

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Here's what it's all about It's now official: FC Basel will play a friendly match against FC Barcelona at St. Jakob-Park on August 16.

The Bebbi are facing a major organizational challenge: The FCB women’s team will be playing at the Joggeli two days earlier. And on Saturday, Lichtsteiner’s team still has a cup match on the schedule.

For Lichtsteiner, the game against Courtételle is the priority. However, anyone who performs well there and isn't overworked could also get some playing time against Barcelona the following day. Summary created with

FC Basel is in for a real soccer treat. On August 16, Spanish champions FC Barcelona will take the field at St. Jakob-Park for a friendly match. The game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

"Tickets are available starting today, Saturday, August 8, at 12:00 p.m. for season ticket holders and club members. General sales begin on Monday, August 10, 2026, at 1:00 p.m.," FC Basel writes in a press release.

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The fact that the match even became a topic of discussion came about at the last minute. After an initial, non-binding inquiry a few days ago, FCB didn’t receive a concrete request from Barcelona until Thursday. “FC Basel 1893 is stepping in as an opponent at the last minute and will host FC Barcelona for a friendly match—at the express request of Barça coach Hansi Flick,” the Basel club stated.

Barcelona actually had other plans for its friendly match next week. The Catalans had intended to play a friendly against IR Tanger in Morocco. However, due to the tense situation surrounding the migration crisis in the Spanish exclave of Ceuta, the match was canceled for security reasons. In search of an alternative, Barça ultimately ended up in Basel.

Two games in 24 hours

This is a major organizational challenge for FCB. The club has just about a week to get everything ready for the European powerhouse’s visit.

On top of that, St. Jakob-Park is already booked for another event shortly before that. Two days before the potential Barça game, the FCB women’s team will host FC Zurich in the AWSL. This means that two matches would have to be played at the Joggeli within just three days.

That means a lot of work behind the scenes. The stadium catering staff has to prepare for two home games in a very short amount of time. The grounds crew is also under time pressure: After the women’s match, they’ll have less than 48 hours to get the field ready again for the game against Barcelona.

Two games in two days

The weekend is set to get even more complicated for Stephan Lichtsteiner’s team. That’s because before Barça takes the field at the Joggeli on Sunday, the Basel team has a must-win game ahead of them. On Saturday (4:00 p.m.), FCB will face first-division club FC Courtételle on the road in the first round of the Cup.

For Lichtsteiner, too, the matchup against the mighty FCB from Spain is a “highlight,” but he knows full well which game is more important from a competitive standpoint. “Of course, as a coach, my focus is on the Cup. That’s the priority,” Lichtsteiner made clear.

It’s possible that one or two Basel players will see action in both games. Lichtsteiner makes it clear that whoever performs well on Saturday will have the chance to play on Sunday as well. However, no FCB player is expected to be on the field for more than 90 minutes next weekend.

UHD HDR FC Basel 1893 - FC Thun 09.08. 13:55 - 17:20 ∙ blue Sport Live ∙ UHD HDR FC Basel 1893 - FC Thun Live on

Before Basel can start thinking about Courtételle and Barcelona, however, their focus is on the upcoming match against FC Thun. On Sunday (kickoff at 4:30 p.m.), the Bebbi will host the champions, and blue Sport will broadcast the game live.