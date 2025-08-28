FC Basel miss out on the Champions League. The day after the qualifying defeat against Copenhagen, blue Sport expert Marco Streller talks about it.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you FC Basel miss out on qualifying for the Champions League.

"Copenhagen are not a superior team, they were simply more efficient. That was the difference," says blue Sport expert Marco Streller.

Streller: "A year and a half ago, FCB were bottom of the table, now they were close to qualifying for the Champions League. The consolation of the Europa League is absolutely okay." Show more

Marco Streller experienced the royal nights at Basel's St. Jakob-Park as a player. In the 2014/15 season, for example, the former striker qualified for the round of 16 with FC Basel, when they were eliminated by FC Porto. The Champions League anthem rang out for the last time at the Joggeli in 2018.

A return to the Champions League was close for FCB this season. But they failed to reach for the stars. On Wednesday evening, the Swiss champions lost 2-0 to FC Copenhagen and failed to qualify for the league phase of Europe's biggest club competition.

Played well, but still lost

"FCB played well, but I find it difficult to make excuses for defeats," said Marco Streller on blue Sport. "It was a huge opportunity to qualify for the Champions League. Copenhagen are not a superior team, they were simply more efficient. That was the difference." Streller is of the opinion that FCB could have done better.

The former striker criticized the exploitation of chances. "You have to make one of the three chances. But to be fair, you also have to say that the goalkeeper was excellent." But it doesn't help to mourn the loss.

"Europa League consolation is absolutely ok"

But the blue Sport expert doesn't want to forget one fact: "A year and a half ago, FCB were bottom of the table, now they were close to qualifying for the Champions League. The consolation of the Europa League is absolutely fine."

And Marco Streller is looking forward to this very Europa League. "The Joggeli will be full. FCB can compete with very good teams there."

Next Friday, Basel will find out which teams they can welcome home. The draw starts at 1 pm. You can watch it live on free TV on blue Zoom.