Adrian Knup and Marco Streller discuss the role of Xherdan Shaqiri, his body language, recent FCB performances and magical European nights ahead of the clash between their former teams Basel and Stuttgart.

Knup says: "The automatisms are not yet right up front. You can tell that about Shaqiri. He's often dissatisfied and is always arguing with his teammates. It will certainly take a little more time for things to harmonize. But the qualities are there. With Shaq anyway, there's no need to discuss that." Show more

Stuttgart come to St. Jakob-Park with a broad chest after three wins. FCB have lost twice recently. What kind of game are you expecting?

Knup: It will be a very difficult task for Basel. VfB has a lot of talent with many young, fast and technically strong players. Perhaps the team is not yet so stable because it still lacks experience. But there is a lot of potential. For me, much more than Freiburg, where FCB recently lost 2:1. Stuttgart are a real caliber team. Basel will have to play at their limit to score points.

Streller: I see it like Atze. Freiburg are a stable team. Stuttgart, on the other hand, have very spectacular, fast players. What worries me is that FCB have recently had the feeling that they haven't played badly despite defeats - and have always said so. That's a mentality that we haven't had in Basel for a long time. We never made light of defeats. But I also think that we could have qualified for the Champions League against Copenhagen and could have taken at least a point from Freiburg. Both would have been deserved. That's why I don't think we're without a chance against Stuttgart.

Statistically, they were clearly the better team in the 2-1 defeat to Lucerne.

Yes, Basel were clearly better. All the statistics show that it works to some extent. But as I said, I don't want to sugarcoat it. If you lose, you've lost. You can go on saying you played well for a long time.

Ludovic Magnin rested a few players against Luzern. However, Xherdan Shaqiri played from the start. Should Magnin have given him a break too? He's not the youngest anymore ...

Knup: Marco, you know Shaq a little better.

Streller: It's clear to me that Shaq's return was the main reason why FC Basel became champions last year. When he has the ball on his foot, it's unbelievable. Then he's still by far the best in Switzerland. Shaq is still responsible for the decisive moments. You can't switch him off for 90 minutes, he'll get a chance at some point. If he doesn't perform, FCB won't win. You're so dependent on his scoring. That kind of dependence on a single player is dangerous. But I think it's good that Ludo took him off after 60 minutes at the weekend.

Knup: The English weeks are new for FCB. Everyone still has the last eight or nine games of last season in their heads. But there was no international competition then. This one has now been added. I understand Ludo trying to rotate. But the team is not yet stable at the moment. Especially in attacking play, which worked so well last season, the automatisms are not yet right. You can see that in Shaqiri. He is often dissatisfied and is always arguing with his teammates. It will certainly take a little more time for things to harmonize. But the qualities are there. With Shaq anyway, there's no need to discuss that.

Internationally, the tempo is higher than in the Super League.

Streller: Internationally, the tempo is higher, it's more difficult there, that's true. But even there he's responsible for the decisive actions. Atze is right, you can see Shaq's dissatisfaction that he sometimes has on the pitch. But that has nothing to do with his quality. He made a mark last season and is now being judged by that. Perhaps he is also a little overplayed.

In Basel, they dream of magical European nights in St. Jakob-Park. Can there be such a night against VfB Stuttgart?

Streller: Why not? In our day, nobody expected us to beat such big English teams. In the Joggeli it sometimes takes on a momentum of its own. We know that, it's great. I believe this team can do it because it's very talented. Very good transfers have been made, although not everything has worked out yet. They also have a new coach in Ludovic Magnin, who is also doing a very good job. So why can't we have a magical night?

Knup: We've already achieved a lot at home. Now would probably be the perfect time to make a mark. That would also help for the next few games.

In your day, clubs had integrative figures who stayed for years. Today, it feels like the team is changed every six months. Have you gotten used to it?

Knup: That's not just the case at FCB, but at many other clubs too. Of course it makes it more complicated for the coach, for the people who work around the team. And also for the fans, who always have to get used to new players. A new player comes in, performs well for six months and is gone again. That's certainly not ideal. I still believe - and I'm a bit old-fashioned here - that you have to try to keep a certain skeleton together. FCB have actually realized that now. But you can't keep certain players if they have the opportunity to move to a bigger league. You can't be naive about that.

Will you be at St. Jakob-Park on Thursday?

Streller: I'm in the stadium from time to time, not at every game. It's totally liberating when you know that you don't have to be in the stadium at the weekend, but you can. If we win, I can be happy. If we lose, I'm annoyed, but then I go home and it's fine. That was a really exciting experience for me personally and it's also very, very good for me. And that's why I enjoy it when I go to a match. But I won't be at the Joggeli against VfB, I have an event in Zurich and unfortunately I can't even watch the game on TV.

Knup: I'll be in the stadium and I'm looking forward to the game. I've heard that the Joggeli will be full.

And will Basel score?

Knup: It will be a huge challenge for FCB. But why not?

Streller: I'm confident that FCB will get a positive result.