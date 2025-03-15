FC Luzern is playing an outstanding season and even has legitimate hopes of winning the championship. In an interview with blue Sport, Mario Frick explains what makes his team so strong.

Jan Arnet

When he took over at Lucerne in December 2021, Mario Frick said that he wanted the fittest team in the Super League. Three years later, the coach is highly satisfied with his team's development. "Our aim is to be at the top level physically," says Frick in an interview with blue Sport. "Fitness is the basis for our football."

For the Liechtenstein native, fitness is a decisive factor in FCL's success: "It's one of the reasons why we're at the top. We can keep up with the pace of the game right to the end and even step up a gear. That's our big secret, that we've been able to turn games around so often," explains Frick.

Guest appearance at the Letzigrund on Saturday evening

Conditioning coach Christian Schmidt has played a decisive role in the physical strength of the Central Swiss team. Frick: "He worked with big teams in Ligue 1 and we benefit greatly from his experience. We listen to him and his tips, even when it comes to load management."

Going into the 28th matchday, Luzern are in third place, just four points behind leaders Servette. With a win on Saturday evening away against FC Zurich, FCL could take another step forward. blue Sport will broadcast the match live, kick-off is at 8.30 pm.

