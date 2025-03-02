Until his departure to Germany last summer, David Zibung helped shape the squad planning at FC Luzern as a scout. In an interview with blue Sport, the club legend emphasizes: The recent success is anything but a coincidence.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you David Zibung left his comfort zone in Lucerne in the summer of 2024 and moved to Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga.

In an interview with blue Sport, Zibung emphasizes that he still closely follows his favorite club and is very happy about the current success.

Zibung has nothing but words of praise for coach Mario Frick and head of sport Remo Meyer. Show more

In July 2024, David Zibung took the leap abroad after all and has been working as sports coordinator at Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga ever since. Until then, he spent his entire career at FC Luzern - first as a goalkeeper from 2003 to 2021 and then as a scout from January 2022. The connection to his favorite club is still close.

"I follow what FCL does very closely. If I can watch the matches, then I watch them. There's still the odd connection to Lucerne, that's normal after all these years," says Zibung in an interview with blue Sport, adding: "I'm just pleased that this season is going the way it is so far."

After 25 match days, FCL have 42 points to their name, the same number as leaders Basel. Not many would have thought that possible at the start of the season. "It may be surprising at first glance that things are going so well," says Zibung. "But it's anything but a coincidence. It's the result of honest, hard and, above all, collective work."

"A good nose"

Zibung praises the work of coach Mario Frick, his staff and also head of sport Remo Meyer in the highest terms. "I know how they work in Lucerne," says the 41-year-old. "I think it was good to get a breath of fresh air in this dressing room. All those critical voices that were there because of the players who left Luzern on a free transfer were good for the team and the club. They certainly had a good nose for the transfers they made."

Zibung knows FCL coach Mario Frick from their time together: "I know how they work in Lucerne." Picture: Keystone

Now it's time for Mario Frick's squad to continue riding this wave of success, as Zibung explains: "Always remain humble, but don't question why things are like this. Just take care of what you've built up now."

Then there's no reason why FCL shouldn't remain in the middle of the championship race after Sunday's away game at Yverdon. You can watch the game live on blue Sport from 4pm.