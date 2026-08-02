FC Lucerne got off to a rough start in the new Super League season. The team from Central Switzerland suffered its second loss, falling 0-3 in Sion. They had a disastrous first ten minutes.

The Lucerne players on the Tourbillon field were in a tough spot. Less than two minutes into the game, it was already clear that they were in for a long, grueling battle under the Valais afternoon sun. Tyron Owusu failed to control the ball on his first touch, and the 22-year-old’s subsequent defensive play was punished with a red card. But that wasn’t the end of Lucerne’s troubles. In the 9th minute, a harmless shot by Donat Rrudhani was enough to give Sion the lead, as Simon Simoni, FC Lucerne’s new goalkeeper, let the ball slip through his legs. Pacal Loretz’s successor had already made a poor impression on the second goal in last weekend’s 1–3 loss to Thun.

Simoni then made several good saves to help keep the deficit within manageable limits until the 70th minute. Then Sion capitalized on the growing offensive efforts of the depleted Lucerne side with two counterattacks, which Théo Berdayes and Josias Lukembila finished off to make it 2–0 and 3–0. For Sion, this secured the victory and extended their impressive home streak: Didier Tholot’s team has been undefeated at the Tourbillon for 15 games.

Telegram:

Sion – Lucerne 3–0 (1–0)

8,200 spectators. – Referee: Fähndrich. – Goals: 9' Rrudhani (Boteli) 1-0. 70' Berdayes (Lukembila) 2-0. 77' Lukembila (Surdez) 3-0.

Sion: Racioppi; Lavanchy, Sow, Kronig, Hefti (78. Marquinhos Cipriano); Chouaref (71. Sylla), Kabacalman, Baltazar Costa, Rrudhani (63. Surdez); Boteli (63. Berdayes), Nivokazi (63. Lukembila).

Lucerne: Simoni; Dorn, Knezevic, Lüthi (82' Bung Hua Freimann), Fernandes (76' Ciganiks); Bertone; Owusu, Di Giusto, Lucas Ferreira (58' Zimmermann); Kabwit (76' Oehlers), Meyer (58' Villiger).

Notes: 3. Red card for Owusu (serious foul). Yellow cards: 67. Lavanchy.