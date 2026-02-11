Lucerne can still win after all. With a spectacular 4:3 victory against GC, FCL managed to break free, which was particularly good for coach Mario Frick. Head of sport Remo Meyer encouraged Frick before the game.

Jan Arnet

Only two wins from the last 16 games - Mario Frick seemed to be counted out at FC Luzern ahead of Tuesday evening's match against GC. But even before the match kicked off, FCL sporting director Remo Meyer backed his coach.

"We are not satisfied with the development, the results are lacking. That's how you come under pressure," said Meyer in an interview with blue Sport. However, Frick has not set any points targets for the next few games. "We are absolutely aware of the situation. We've been working together for so long and it concerns me just as much as it does the staff and Mario. We want to get out of this together, that's the big goal."

For Meyer, it is clear that Frick is still the right coach, even though the 51-year-old flirted with leaving last summer and his contract expires after the season. He is optimistic about the team spirit in Central Switzerland. "I see every day how well they work. Everyone knows how serious the situation is."

Finally, a step out of the crisis was taken in the match. Lucerne beat GC spectacularly 4:3 and thus gained some breathing space in the basement of the table.