  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"We want to get out of this together" FCL sporting director Meyer backs coach Frick

Jan Arnet

11.2.2026

Lucerne can still win after all. With a spectacular 4:3 victory against GC, FCL managed to break free, which was particularly good for coach Mario Frick. Head of sport Remo Meyer encouraged Frick before the game.

11.02.2026, 08:45

11.02.2026, 09:16

Only two wins from the last 16 games - Mario Frick seemed to be counted out at FC Luzern ahead of Tuesday evening's match against GC. But even before the match kicked off, FCL sporting director Remo Meyer backed his coach.

"We are not satisfied with the development, the results are lacking. That's how you come under pressure," said Meyer in an interview with blue Sport. However, Frick has not set any points targets for the next few games. "We are absolutely aware of the situation. We've been working together for so long and it concerns me just as much as it does the staff and Mario. We want to get out of this together, that's the big goal."

For Meyer, it is clear that Frick is still the right coach, even though the 51-year-old flirted with leaving last summer and his contract expires after the season. He is optimistic about the team spirit in Central Switzerland. "I see every day how well they work. Everyone knows how serious the situation is."

Video highlights. Ottiger shoots Luzern to victory in 7-goal spectacle against GC

Video highlightsOttiger shoots Luzern to victory in 7-goal spectacle against GC

Finally, a step out of the crisis was taken in the match. Lucerne beat GC spectacularly 4:3 and thus gained some breathing space in the basement of the table.

Super League

Marseille coach has to go. Roberto De Zerbi's 5-0 defeat against PSG is his undoing

Marseille coach has to goRoberto De Zerbi's 5-0 defeat against PSG is his undoing

500 days without a haircut. Manchester fails: The hairy ManUtd fan has to keep waiting for a visit to the hairdresser

500 days without a haircutManchester fails: The hairy ManUtd fan has to keep waiting for a visit to the hairdresser

Super League on Wednesday. YB with fond memories of St. Gallen ++ Cantonal derby in Zurich

Super League on WednesdayYB with fond memories of St. Gallen ++ Cantonal derby in Zurich