Sascha Britschgi from FC Luzern is one of the discoveries of the still young Super League season. Now it seems that the 18-year-old is already being drawn abroad.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you After just three appearances in the Super League, Sascha Britschgi is about to move abroad.

Apparently his transfer to Serie A club Parma is imminent.

For blue Sport expert Rolf Fringer, however, the early move to Italy comes as no real surprise. Show more

Mario Frick is known for simply throwing young players into the cold Super League water and giving them a chance. This has already allowed one or two teenagers to prove themselves in Switzerland's top division - including this season.

One of them is Sascha Britschgi. The 18-year-old is one of the five players who were promoted from the youth team to the FCL first team this summer. And the right-back has already attracted attention at the start of the new season. He was always in the starting eleven in the first three games.

Sascha Britschgi is about to move to Serie A. Keystone

However, Britschgi is missing from the FCL squad for the fourth match. The reason: a transfer is imminent. On Saturday, a video made the rounds showing the youngster in training gear from Serie A club Parma. Apparently, he has already completed the obligatory medical check at Parma. According to "Tuttomercatoweb", he has also already signed his contract in Italy.

No big surprise for Fringer

However, the transfer has not yet been officially announced. FCL coach Frick remains correspondingly vague on Sunday before the game against St.Gallen when asked about Britschgi by blue Sport. "I don't want to say anything about it because I don't want to and I'm not allowed to. A transfer is on the cards," confirmed the coach.

But is the youngster really ready for Serie A after 247 Super League minutes in his legs? "It's not that unusual," says blue Sport expert Rolf Fringer. "We have a lot of 16- or 17-year-olds who are sold from the junior divisions to bigger clubs. They have the money to buy talented players. If they wait three years and then want to buy the player, he costs ten times more."

That's why the Italians wanted to strike immediately, because they recognized Britschgi's talent, Fringer believes. "He doesn't have to play immediately, tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. Maybe they want to build him up in the second team so that he can play in the first team in a year or two." From the player's point of view, it might have been better to play in Switzerland for longer. "But there are several ways for a young player to assert himself."

Videos from the department