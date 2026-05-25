For the first time since 1969, FC St.Gallen are cup winners again. The joy throughout the club could hardly be greater, including for club president Matthias Hüppi. However, he is worried about the future.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC St. Gallen wins the 2026 Cup Final. It is the first title for the eastern Swiss club since the championship in 2000. The last and only previous Cup victory was won by the Espen in 1969.

FCSG President Matthias Hüppi is delighted with the triumph, but also talks about internal tensions within the club.

The election of a shareholder to the Board of Directors in November 2025 still has repercussions today. Show more

The joy at FC St.Gallen is immense. The pictures from Bern and later from St.Gallen say everything about what the triumph in the Cup means to the club. Everything! The interviews with the players also show pure joy.

President Matthias Hüppi is also visibly moved when he talks to blue Sport during the celebrations (see video above). "Teamwork par excellence", he says, among other things. FCSG sporting director Roger Stilz, who is delighted with the triumph, echoes this sentiment.

Rumbling within the club

End of the story? Not at all. Because it's not all peace, joy and pancakes at the Espen. This becomes clear in Hüppi's interview with SRF after the match. The club president speaks of "ultra-tough weeks and months" and explains: "At FC St. Gallen, not everything is a planet of the blessed. Various forces are at work here. It is one of my tasks as president to stand up with everything I have, to develop strength and to keep damage away from our club. There are currently tendencies that we will not accept in this form. It is inconceivable that not everyone is behind us in the best phase of this club."

He is "so proud of FC St. Gallen" that together we can "get through difficult situations". However, Hüppi does not go into detail. He says: "Public anger only leaves losers behind." And in the end, it is a day on which the joy of winning the long-awaited title should - and does - prevail.

But what exactly did the former SRF presenter hint at? And why did the fans in the corner display a poster that read: "Anyone who tramples on development and doesn't care about our club will be fought by us." On another poster, the fans expressed their thanks to Hüppi and the BoD and stood united behind them.

The reason for this is probably that Patrick Thoma, one of the major shareholders, has been on the Board of Directors since November 2025 for the first time in the Hüppi era. This can certainly be interpreted as a vote of no confidence in the current Board of Directors. After all, this constellation is not at all in Hüppi's interests.Blickrecalls what Hüppi said about such constellations when he took office. "Mixing these two bodies is poison for a club."

So the outlook for St.Gallen remains exciting. Because it seems that there is a lot going on behind the scenes. The coming weeks and months will probably show whether the title will help to calm things down.

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